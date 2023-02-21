Cavalier King Charles Puppy Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Puppy dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Cavaliers 8 weeks to 10 months old
Existing formats
3lb
Exclusive kibble
The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel has a slightly tapered muzzle with teeth that meet in a scissors bite. The size, shape and texture of the kibble is designed to be easy for Cavalier King Charles Spaniels to pick up and chew.
Cardiac tone
Cavalier King Charles Puppy contains the nutrients necessary to help support optimal cardiac health with EPA & DHA, taurine, L-carnitine, antioxidants and a precisely balanced mineral content.
Immune system support
As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Cavalier King Charles Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Digestive health
Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Puppy Age
|Target Adult Weight
|11 lb (5 kg)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|2 Months
|1 cup (95 g)
|1 1/8 cups (115 g)
|1 1/4 cups (127 g)
|3 Months
|1 1/8 cups (108 g)
|1 3/8 cups (136 g)
|1 1/2 cups (149 g)
|4 Months
|1 1/8 cups (112 g)
|1 1/2 cups (144 g)
|1 5/8 cups (158 g)
|5 Months
|1 1/8 cups (113 g)
|1 1/2 cups (145 g)
|1 5/8 cups (160 g)
|6 Months
|1 cup (102 g)
|1 1/2 cups (144 g)
|1 5/8 cups (159 g)
|7 Months
|7/8 cup (92 g)
|1 3/8 cups (130 g)
|1 1/2 cups (144 g)
|8 Months
|7/8 cup (81 g)
|1 1/4 cups (117 g)
|1 1/4 cups (129 g)
|9 Months
|7/8 cup (81 g)
|1 cup (104 g)
|1 1/8 cups (115 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy magnificent is in the details. With their expressive eyes and feathered, wavy coat, Cavaliers are intelligent lapdogs fit for a king. These sweet puppies can benefit from the right growth formula for immune system support, healthy heart development, and digestive care during the puppy stage. Royal Canin Cavalier King Charles dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Cavalier puppy. Whether you have a Tricolor, Black & Tan, Ruby, or Blenheim Spaniel, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is designed for your Cavalier’s tapered muzzle and scissor bite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune systems. Targeted nutrients like taurine, EPA and DHA from fish oil, and L-carnitine help maintain your tiny Cavalier's cardiac function. And high-quality proteins and prebiotics promote healthy digestion and optimal stool quality. Once your Cavie is over 10 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Cavalier King Charles Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.