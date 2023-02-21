Cavalier King Charles Puppy Dry Dog Food

Cavalier King Charles Puppy Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Cavalier King Charles Spaniel Puppy dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Cavaliers 8 weeks to 10 months old

Existing formats

3lb

Find a retailer

Exclusive kibble

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel has a slightly tapered muzzle with teeth that meet in a scissors bite. The size, shape and texture of the kibble is designed to be easy for Cavalier King Charles Spaniels to pick up and chew.

Cardiac tone

Cavalier King Charles Puppy contains the nutrients necessary to help support optimal cardiac health with EPA & DHA, taurine, L-carnitine, antioxidants and a precisely balanced mineral content.

Immune system support

As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Cavalier King Charles Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

Digestive health

Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3756 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 368 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 16.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.7%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.17%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.07%, Vitamin E (min.) 420 IU/kg, Taurine* (min.) 0.14%, L-Carnitine* (min.) 280 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, corn, wheat gluten, chicken fat, dried plain beet pulp, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, L-lysine, fructooligosaccharides, salt, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), DL-methionine, choline chloride, magnesium oxide, taurine, L-tyrosine, L-arginine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-carnitine, yucca schidigera extract, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppies - Up to 10 months old.
Breed Health Nutrition Cavalier King Charles Puppy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).
100% Satisfaction guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.
Puppy Age Target Adult Weight
11 lb (5 kg) 15 lb (7 kg) 18 lb (8 kg)
2 Months 1 cup (95 g) 1 1/8 cups (115 g) 1 1/4 cups (127 g)
3 Months 1 1/8 cups (108 g) 1 3/8 cups (136 g) 1 1/2 cups (149 g)
4 Months 1 1/8 cups (112 g) 1 1/2 cups (144 g) 1 5/8 cups (158 g)
5 Months 1 1/8 cups (113 g) 1 1/2 cups (145 g) 1 5/8 cups (160 g)
6 Months 1 cup (102 g) 1 1/2 cups (144 g) 1 5/8 cups (159 g)
7 Months 7/8 cup (92 g) 1 3/8 cups (130 g) 1 1/2 cups (144 g)
8 Months 7/8 cup (81 g) 1 1/4 cups (117 g) 1 1/4 cups (129 g)
9 Months 7/8 cup (81 g) 1 cup (104 g) 1 1/8 cups (115 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy magnificent is in the details. With their expressive eyes and feathered, wavy coat, Cavaliers are intelligent lapdogs fit for a king. These sweet puppies can benefit from the right growth formula for immune system support, healthy heart development, and digestive care during the puppy stage. Royal Canin Cavalier King Charles dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Cavalier puppy. Whether you have a Tricolor, Black & Tan, Ruby, or Blenheim Spaniel, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is designed for your Cavalier’s tapered muzzle and scissor bite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune systems. Targeted nutrients like taurine, EPA and DHA from fish oil, and L-carnitine help maintain your tiny Cavalier's cardiac function. And high-quality proteins and prebiotics promote healthy digestion and optimal stool quality. Once your Cavie is over 10 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Cavalier King Charles Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025