Cavalier King Charles Puppy Dry Dog Food

Royal Canin knows what makes your Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy magnificent is in the details. With their expressive eyes and feathered, wavy coat, Cavaliers are intelligent lapdogs fit for a king. These sweet puppies can benefit from the right growth formula for immune system support, healthy heart development, and digestive care during the puppy stage. Royal Canin Cavalier King Charles dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Cavalier puppy. Whether you have a Tricolor, Black & Tan, Ruby, or Blenheim Spaniel, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Cavalier King Charles Spaniel puppy, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is designed for your Cavalier’s tapered muzzle and scissor bite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune systems. Targeted nutrients like taurine, EPA and DHA from fish oil, and L-carnitine help maintain your tiny Cavalier's cardiac function. And high-quality proteins and prebiotics promote healthy digestion and optimal stool quality. Once your Cavie is over 10 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Cavalier King Charles Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.

