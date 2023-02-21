Dachshund Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Dachshund Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Dachshunds 10 months and older
Free Shipping
EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN
This exclusive kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the small jaw of the Dachshund. It makes it easy for the Dachshund to pick up and chew.
JOINT & BONE SUPPORT
Dachshunds have short limbs and vertebrae which are subjected to severe mechanical stresses. DACHSHUND ADULT helps support the Dachshund’s healthy bones and joints with an appropriate calcium and phosphorus content. This exclusive formula also helps maintain ideal weight.
MUSCLE TONE
This formula helps maintain the Dachshund’s muscle tone with an appropriate protein content. Contains L-carnitine.
STOOL & ODOR REDUCTION
This formula helps reduce fecal smell and volume, and helps support good digestion with highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), an appropriate fiber content and high quality carbohydrate sources. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|1/2 cup (42 g)
|5/8 cup (49 g)
|5/8 cup (56 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|1 cup (84 g)
|1 1/4 cups (97 g)
|1 3/8 cups (111 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|1 1/2 cups (120 g)
|1 3/4 cups (138 g)
|1 7/8 cups (157 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1 3/4 cups (141 g)
|2 cups (164 g)
|2 1/4 cups (186 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your Dachshund magnificent is in the details. Doxies are playful and energetic wiener dogs with short, stubby legs and long bodies. They can benefit from the right diet to provide muscle support and digestive care, and maintain bone and joint health, especially for their long delicate spines. Royal Canin Dachshund Adult dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Dachshund. Whether you have a miniature or standard Dachshund, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Dachshund, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The customized small-shaped kibble is specially designed for your Dachshund’s pointed muzzle and tiny jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An appropriate combination of calcium and phosphorus supports bone and joint health and an adapted energy content helps your Dachshund maintain an ideal weight. Precise levels of protein and L-carnitine maintain muscle tone. And highly digestible proteins and precise fiber content support healthy digestion to promote optimal stool quality and reduce unpleasant stool odors. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Dachshund wet dog food for a meal that’s sure to please your perky little sausage dog. Once your Dachshund is over 8 years old, transition them to Royal Canin Dachshund Adult 8+ dry dog food for precise nutrition into the golden years.