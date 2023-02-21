Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Dachshund Pouch Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for adult Dachshunds over 10 months old

Sizes available

12 x 3oz

Joint & bone support

Contains glucosamine, chondroitin and EPA/DHA to support the Dachshund''s bone and joint health.

Muscle mass

Formulated with high protein and L-carnitine to help maintain muscle mass.

Supports the specific needs of adult Dachshunds

PRODUCT DETAILS

Founded by a veterinarian, Royal Canin has over 40 years experience in health nutrition. Our work with pet nutritionists, breeders, and veterinarians from around the world has provided us with knowledge about the specific nutritional requirements of dogs. This knowledge has allowed us to formulate the optimal diet for your dog's special needs.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025