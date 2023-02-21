Dachshund Puppy Dry Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Dachshund puppy magnificent is in the details. Doxies are playful and energetic wiener dogs with short, stubby legs and sausage-like bodies. They can benefit from the right growth formula to provide immune system support and digestive care—and help them maintain bone and joint health, especially as their delicate spine develops during puppyhood. Royal Canin Dachshund dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Dachshund puppy. Whether you have a miniature or standard Dachshund, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Dachshund puppy, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The customized small-shaped kibble is specially designed for your small breed’s pointed muzzle and tiny jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune system and keeps their body growing strong. An appropriate combination of calcium and phosphorus helps your pup develop strong bones and healthy joints. And highly digestible proteins and precise fiber content support healthy digestion to promote optimal stool quality and reduce unpleasant stool odors. Mix in or complement this dry kibble with Royal Canin Puppy wet dog food. And once your Dachshund puppy is over 10 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Dachshund Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.

