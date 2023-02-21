Dachshund Puppy Dry Dog Food

Royal Canin Dachshund Puppy dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Dachshunds 8 weeks to 10 months old

Exclusive kibble

This exclusive kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the jaw of the Dachshund puppy making it easy to pick up and chew.

Digestive health

Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Immune system support

As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Dachshund Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

Joint & bone support

Balanced energy intake and precise mineral content (calcium and phosphorus) contribute to the development of strong bones and healthy joints in Dachshund puppies. This exclusive diet also helps maintain ideal weight.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3649 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 369 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.9%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Calcium (min.) 1.15%, Phosphorus (min.) 0.96%, Vitamin E (min.) 420 IU/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 4 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: chicken by-product meal, brown rice, brewers rice, corn, wheat gluten, chicken fat, dried plain beet pulp, natural flavors (Only for mexico: including pork and poultry), vegetable oil, fish oil, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, monocalcium phosphate, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), salt, choline chloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), DL-methionine, L-lysine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], taurine, glucosamine hydrochloride, yucca schidigera extract, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for Dachshund puppies - Up to 10 months old.
Breed Health Nutrition Dachshund Puppy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).
100% Satisfaction guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.
Puppy Age Target Adult Weight
6.6 lb (3 kg) 13 lb (6 kg) 22 lb (10 kg)
2 Months 5/8 cup (67 g) 1 1/8 cups (108 g) 1 1/2 cups (154 g)
3 Months 3/4 cup (75 g) 1 1/4 cups (125 g) 1 3/4 cups (181 g)
4 Months 3/4 cup (79 g) 1 1/4 cups (132 g) 1 7/8 cups (192 g)
5 Months 3/4 cup (79 g) 1 3/8 cups (133 g) 2 cups (195 g)
6 Months 3/4 cup (72 g) 1 1/4 cups (132 g) 1 7/8 cups (194 g)
7 Months 5/8 cup (64 g) 1 1/8 cups (119 g) 1 3/4 cups (176 g)
8 Months 5/8 cup (57 g) 1 cup (106 g) 1 1/2 cups (157 g)
9 Months 1/2 cup (57 g) 1 cup (95 g) 1 3/8 cups (141 g)

Royal Canin knows what makes your Dachshund puppy magnificent is in the details. Doxies are playful and energetic wiener dogs with short, stubby legs and sausage-like bodies. They can benefit from the right growth formula to provide immune system support and digestive care—and help them maintain bone and joint health, especially as their delicate spine develops during puppyhood. Royal Canin Dachshund dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Dachshund puppy. Whether you have a miniature or standard Dachshund, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Dachshund puppy, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The customized small-shaped kibble is specially designed for your small breed’s pointed muzzle and tiny jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune system and keeps their body growing strong. An appropriate combination of calcium and phosphorus helps your pup develop strong bones and healthy joints. And highly digestible proteins and precise fiber content support healthy digestion to promote optimal stool quality and reduce unpleasant stool odors. Mix in or complement this dry kibble with Royal Canin Puppy wet dog food. And once your Dachshund puppy is over 10 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Dachshund Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.

