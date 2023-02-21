French Bulldog Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin French Bulldog Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred French Bulldogs 12 months and older
Sizes available
6lb
17lb
MUSCLE SUPPORT
Precise protein content and L-carnitine provide muscle support
SKIN AND COAT
Aids in skin care by reinforcing the skin barrier with essential nutrients to support healthy skin and coat
OPTIMAL STOOL
Highly digestible proteins and precise fiber content help reduce your Frenchie’s gas and stool odor
SPECIALIZED KIBBLE
Unique kibble shape helps French Bulldogs easily pick up and chew their food
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|18 lb (8 kg)
|1 1/4 cups (111 g)
|1 1/2 cups (128 g)
|1 3/4 cups (146 g)
|20 lb (9 kg)
|1 3/8 cups (121 g)
|1 5/8 cups (140 g)
|1 7/8 cups (159 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1 1/2 cups (131 g)
|1 3/4 cups (152 g)
|2 cups (173 g)
|24 lb (11 kg)
|1 5/8 cups (141 g)
|1 7/8 cups (163 g)
|2 1/8 cups (185 g)
|26 lb (12 kg)
|1 3/4 cups (150 g)
|2 cups (174 g)
|2 1/4 cups (198 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your French Bulldog magnificent is in the details. With their pointy bat ears, Frenchies are adorable miniature bulldogs with extremely flat muzzles. They can benefit from a diet that’s easy for them to eat, provides muscle support, and aids with digestion to help cut down on their not-so-adorable gas. Royal Canin French Bulldog Adult dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed French Bulldog. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your French Bulldog, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The customized curved-shaped kibble is specially designed for your French Bulldog’s short muzzle and underbite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. Precise protein content and L-carnitine support healthy muscles. Exclusive nutrients reinforce the skin barrier for healthy skin. And a combination of highly digestible proteins, precise fiber content, and high-quality carbohydrate sources supports healthy digestion to help decrease flatulence and unpleasant stool odors.