French Bulldog Puppy Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin French Bulldog Puppy dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred French Bulldogs 8 weeks to 12 months old
Existing formats
3lb
Exclusive kibble: special brachycephalic jaw
The French Bulldog is a good example of the brachycephalic jaw type with a very short muzzle. French Bulldog Puppy kibbles are exclusively designed to make it easy for the breed to pick up and chew.
Digestive health
Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
Healthy skin
Coat condition is a reflection of the dog''s state of health and overall well-being. French Bulldog Puppy helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients, including EPA and DHA, and helps maintain skin and coat health.
Immune system support
As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. French Bulldog Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
|Puppy Age
|Target Adult Weight
|18 lb (8 kg)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|31 lb (14 kg)
|2 Months
|1 1/4 cups (122 g)
|1 1/2 cups (145 g)
|1 7/8 cups (183 g)
|3 Months
|1 1/2 cups (144 g)
|1 3/4 cups (170 g)
|2 1/4 cups (215 g)
|4 Months
|1 5/8 cups (153 g)
|1 7/8 cups (180 g)
|2 3/8 cups (231 g)
|5 Months
|1 5/8 cups (155 g)
|1 7/8 cups (183 g)
|2 1/2 cups (235 g)
|6 Months
|1 5/8 cups (154 g)
|1 7/8 cups (183 g)
|2 1/2 cups (235 g)
|7 Months
|1 1/2 cups (139 g)
|1 3/4 cups (165 g)
|2 1/4 cups (218 g)
|9 Months
|1 1/8 cups (111 g)
|1 3/8 cups (132 g)
|1 7/8 cups (186 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your French Bulldog puppy magnificent is in the details. With their pointy bat ears, Frenchies are adorable miniature bulldogs with extremely flat muzzles. They can benefit from the right growth formula to provide immune system support and skin health, and aid with digestion to help cut down on their not-so-adorable gas during puppyhood. Royal Canin French Bulldog dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed French Bulldog puppy. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your French Bulldog puppy, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The customized curved-shaped kibble is specially designed for your French Bulldog’s short muzzle and underbite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune system to keep their bodies growing strong. Exclusive nutrients reinforce the skin barrier for healthy skin. And a combination of highly digestible proteins, precise fiber content, and high-quality carbohydrate sources supports healthy digestion to help decrease flatulence and unpleasant stool odors. Once your French Bulldog puppy is over 12 months old, transition them to Royal Canin French Bulldog Adult dry dog food for precise nutrition into their adult years.