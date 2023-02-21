French Bulldog Puppy Dry Dog Food

Royal Canin French Bulldog Puppy dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred French Bulldogs 8 weeks to 12 months old

Exclusive kibble: special brachycephalic jaw

The French Bulldog is a good example of the brachycephalic jaw type with a very short muzzle. French Bulldog Puppy kibbles are exclusively designed to make it easy for the breed to pick up and chew.

Digestive health

Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Healthy skin

Coat condition is a reflection of the dog''s state of health and overall well-being. French Bulldog Puppy helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients, including EPA and DHA, and helps maintain skin and coat health.

Immune system support

As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. French Bulldog Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3888 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 373 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 18.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.3%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.17%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.07%, Vitamin E (min.) 420 IU/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 743 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 8 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, wheat, wheat gluten, chicken fat, natural flavors (Only for mexico: including pork and poultry), dried plain beet pulp, vegetable oil, fish oil, monocalcium phosphate, sodium silico aluminate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, salt, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), L-lysine, choline chloride, taurine, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], yucca schidigera extract, magnesium oxide, L-carnitine, chondroitin sulfate, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for French Bulldog puppies - Up to 12 months old.
Breed Health Nutrition French Bulldog Puppy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).
100% Satisfaction guaranteed If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.
Puppy Age Target Adult Weight
18 lb (8 kg) 22 lb (10 kg) 31 lb (14 kg)
2 Months 1 1/4 cups (122 g) 1 1/2 cups (145 g) 1 7/8 cups (183 g)
3 Months 1 1/2 cups (144 g) 1 3/4 cups (170 g) 2 1/4 cups (215 g)
4 Months 1 5/8 cups (153 g) 1 7/8 cups (180 g) 2 3/8 cups (231 g)
5 Months 1 5/8 cups (155 g) 1 7/8 cups (183 g) 2 1/2 cups (235 g)
6 Months 1 5/8 cups (154 g) 1 7/8 cups (183 g) 2 1/2 cups (235 g)
7 Months 1 1/2 cups (139 g) 1 3/4 cups (165 g) 2 1/4 cups (218 g)
9 Months 1 1/8 cups (111 g) 1 3/8 cups (132 g) 1 7/8 cups (186 g)

Royal Canin knows what makes your French Bulldog puppy magnificent is in the details. With their pointy bat ears, Frenchies are adorable miniature bulldogs with extremely flat muzzles. They can benefit from the right growth formula to provide immune system support and skin health, and aid with digestion to help cut down on their not-so-adorable gas during puppyhood. Royal Canin French Bulldog dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed French Bulldog puppy. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your French Bulldog puppy, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The customized curved-shaped kibble is specially designed for your French Bulldog’s short muzzle and underbite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune system to keep their bodies growing strong. Exclusive nutrients reinforce the skin barrier for healthy skin. And a combination of highly digestible proteins, precise fiber content, and high-quality carbohydrate sources supports healthy digestion to help decrease flatulence and unpleasant stool odors. Once your French Bulldog puppy is over 12 months old, transition them to Royal Canin French Bulldog Adult dry dog food for precise nutrition into their adult years.

