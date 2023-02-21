French Bulldog Puppy Dry Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your French Bulldog puppy magnificent is in the details. With their pointy bat ears, Frenchies are adorable miniature bulldogs with extremely flat muzzles. They can benefit from the right growth formula to provide immune system support and skin health, and aid with digestion to help cut down on their not-so-adorable gas during puppyhood. Royal Canin French Bulldog dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed French Bulldog puppy. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your French Bulldog puppy, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The customized curved-shaped kibble is specially designed for your French Bulldog’s short muzzle and underbite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune system to keep their bodies growing strong. Exclusive nutrients reinforce the skin barrier for healthy skin. And a combination of highly digestible proteins, precise fiber content, and high-quality carbohydrate sources supports healthy digestion to help decrease flatulence and unpleasant stool odors. Once your French Bulldog puppy is over 12 months old, transition them to Royal Canin French Bulldog Adult dry dog food for precise nutrition into their adult years.

