Royal Canin Fresh Health Nutrition Puppy Dog Food
Fresh food for Dog
Complete Food for Dogs
Quantity
PRODUCT SUMMARY
Discover a fresh approach to your furry friend’s mealtime with Royal Canin Fresh Health Nutrition Puppy dog food. Crafted with gently cooked ingredients, this dog food delivers precise nutrients to help support your puppy’s brain health, muscle care, and digestive health. That means using high-quality protein sources like eggs and chicken to support growing muscles, while fish oil, providing EPA and DHA, supports brain development. It also means no corn, wheat, or soy – and no artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors. Just store in the freezer until ready to use, then thaw in the refrigerator before serving. As your puppy grows, nutritional needs begin to change. Don’t forget to transition to Royal Canin Fresh Health Nutrition Adult (sold separately) once your four-legged pal reaches adulthood: that’s 10 months old for small, 12 months old for medium, and 15 months old for large breeds.
BENEFITS
SCIENCE-BASED
Science-based nutrition developed by veterinarians to support the health of small breed (up to 10 months old), medium breed (up to 12 months old), and large breed (up to 15 months old) puppies.
SPECIALLY FORMULATED
Specially formulated with nutrient-rich egg, chicken, summer squash, peas, fish oil, and long grain brown rice to enhance the nutrition and taste of your puppy’s every meal.
GENTLY COOKED
Gently cooked meals, crafted in our Nashville, TN kitchens.
CRAFTED
Crafted without corn, wheat, or soy, and with no artificial flavors, colors, or added preservatives.
FEEDING FLEXIBILITY
Ideal for every feeding style — as a complete and balanced meal, part of a mixed diet, or a tasty topper