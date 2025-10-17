Discover a fresh approach to your furry friend’s mealtime with Royal Canin Fresh Health Nutrition Puppy dog food. Crafted with gently cooked ingredients, this dog food delivers precise nutrients to help support your puppy’s brain health, muscle care, and digestive health. That means using high-quality protein sources like eggs and chicken to support growing muscles, while fish oil, providing EPA and DHA, supports brain development. It also means no corn, wheat, or soy – and no artificial preservatives, flavors, or colors. Just store in the freezer until ready to use, then thaw in the refrigerator before serving. As your puppy grows, nutritional needs begin to change. Don’t forget to transition to Royal Canin Fresh Health Nutrition Adult (sold separately) once your four-legged pal reaches adulthood: that’s 10 months old for small, 12 months old for medium, and 15 months old for large breeds.