Royal Canin German Shepherd Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred German Shepherds 15 months and older

Exclusive kibble design

The kibble''s shape, size, texture and formula are adapted to the German Shepherd, encouraging him to chew.

Bone & joint health

The lively temperament of the German Shepherd dogs leads to hard working joints. The German Shepherd Adult formula helps support healthy bones and joints and helps maintain ideal weight. Enriched with EPA and DHA.

Digestive performance

A longer colonic transit time combined with large breed dogs'' higher colonic permeability can lead to more fermentation and poor stool quality. German Shepherd Adult contributes to supporting this breed’s sensitive digestive system with highly digestible L.I.P.* proteins and a selection of specific fibers to limit intestinal fermentation and to help maintain a balanced intestinal flora. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Healthy skin & coat

The skin and coat reflect the dog’s state of health, and appropriate nutrition plays an important part in maintaining their quality. The German Shepherd Adult formula helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin and coat health (EPA and DHA).

Calorie content: This diet contains 3771 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 321 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 22.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 17.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.5%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.17%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.07%, Glucosamine* (min.) 743 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 8 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, brown rice, oat groats, chicken fat, pork meal, natural flavors, powdered cellulose, dried plain beet pulp, wheat gluten, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, L-tyrosine, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], salt, monocalcium phosphate, hydrolyzed yeast, choline chloride, DL-methionine, taurine, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], magnesium oxide, green tea extract, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult and mature German Shepherds - Over 15 months old.
Breed Health Nutrition German Shepherd Adult is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
100% Satisfaction guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.
Dog Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
57 lb (26 kg) 3 1/4 cups (281 g) 4 3/8 cups (369 g) 5 cups (428 g)
66 lb (30 kg) 3 5/8 cups (312 g) 4 7/8 cups (411 g) 5 5/8 cups (477 g)
75 lb (34 kg) 4 cups (343 g) 5 1/4 cups (451 g) 6 1/8 cups (524 g)
84 lb (38 kg) 4 3/8 cups (373 g) 5 3/4 cups (491 g) 6 5/8 cups (569 g)
97 lb (44 kg) 4 7/8 cups (416 g) 6 3/8 cups (548 g) 7 1/2 cups (635 g)

Royal Canin knows what makes your German Shepherd magnificent is in the details. While these faithful watchdogs are highly intelligent and protective, they’re also big softies with thick double-layered coats. They can benefit from the right diet to support bone and joint health, maintain a healthy skin and coat, and support digestive health, all of which are important for this hardworking breed. Royal Canin German Shepherd Adult dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed dog. Whether you call them a German Shepherd or an Alsatian, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated to your dog, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique kibble shape and texture are specially designed for your German Shepherd’s long, strong muzzle and teeth, encouraging them to chew. Highly digestible proteins and specific fibers maintain digestive health as this breed tends to have poor stool quality. Exclusive nutrients reinforce the skin barrier. EPA and DHA from fish oil help maintain skin and coat health. And glucosamine and chondroitin help support healthy bones and joints for large, athletic builds. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin German Shepherd wet dog food for a meal that’s sure to have your loyal buddy standing at attention.

