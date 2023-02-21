German Shepherd Adult Dry Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your German Shepherd magnificent is in the details. While these faithful watchdogs are highly intelligent and protective, they’re also big softies with thick double-layered coats. They can benefit from the right diet to support bone and joint health, maintain a healthy skin and coat, and support digestive health, all of which are important for this hardworking breed. Royal Canin German Shepherd Adult dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed dog. Whether you call them a German Shepherd or an Alsatian, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated to your dog, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique kibble shape and texture are specially designed for your German Shepherd’s long, strong muzzle and teeth, encouraging them to chew. Highly digestible proteins and specific fibers maintain digestive health as this breed tends to have poor stool quality. Exclusive nutrients reinforce the skin barrier. EPA and DHA from fish oil help maintain skin and coat health. And glucosamine and chondroitin help support healthy bones and joints for large, athletic builds. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin German Shepherd wet dog food for a meal that’s sure to have your loyal buddy standing at attention.

