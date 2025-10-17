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HomeDogsProductsRetail ProductsGiant Junior Dry
Giant Junior Dry
Giant Junior Dry
Giant Junior Dry
Giant Junior Dry
Giant Junior Dry
Giant Junior Dry
Giant Junior Dry
Giant Junior Dry
Giant Junior Dry
Giant Junior Dry
Giant Junior Dry
Giant Junior Dry
Giant Junior Dry
Giant Junior Dry
Giant Junior Dry
Giant Junior Dry
Giant Junior Dry

Giant Junior Dry

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For giant breed puppies (adult weight over 100 lb/45 kg) - From 8 to 18/24 months old

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Size: 30 lb
$3.67/lb
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$104.49
/ $3.48/lb

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Arrives 3-5 days

PRODUCT SUMMARY

BENEFITS

STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM

Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.

MUSCLE DEVELOPMENT STAGE

As your giant breed puppy gains more muscle during the final growth stage, an adapted protein content helps support muscle development from 8 to 18-24 months old.

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health.

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