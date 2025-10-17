Giant Puppy Dry
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For giant breed puppies (adult weight over 100 lb/45 kg) - Up to 8 months old
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PRODUCT SUMMARY
BENEFITS
STRONG IMMUNE SYSTEM
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
MICROBIOME SUPPORT
Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health.
INTENSE GROWTH STAGE - CONTROLLED ENERGY
This formula supports your giant breed puppy’s unique nutritional needs from 2 to 8 months and helps avoid excess weight gain.