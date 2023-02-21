Giant Puppy Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Giant Puppy dry dog food is tailor-made for puppies up to 8 months old with an expected adult weight of over 100 lbs.
Sizes available
30lb
Bone & joint support
Balanced energy intake and precise mineral content (calcium and phosphorus) contribute to the development of strong bones and healthy joints in giant breed puppies.
Immune system support
As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Giant Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
Intense growth - Controlled energy
Formulated with a precise energy content to support healthy growth of giant breed puppies during the first phase of development. This formula helps support healthy weight gain.
|Adult Target Weight
|2 months
|3 months
|4 months
|5 months
|6 months
|7 months
|8 months
|99.2 lb (45 kg)
|3 1/4 cups (310 g)
|4 1/4 cups (408 g)
|4 3/4 cups (451 g)
|5 5/8 cups (536 g)
|6 3/8 cups (610 g)
|6 3/8 cups (612 g)
|6 3/8 cups (608 g)
|110.2 lb (50 kg)
|3 3/4 cups (364 g)
|4 3/4 cups (453 g)
|5 1/8 cups (494 g)
|6 1/8 cups (583 g)
|6 7/8 cups (660 g)
|6 7/8 cups (662 g)
|6 7/8 cups (660 g)
|121.3 lb (55 kg)
|4 cups (381 g)
|5 cups (481 g)
|5 1/2 cups (527 g)
|6 1/2 cups (621 g)
|7 3/8 cups (707 g)
|7 3/8 cups (712 g)
|7 3/8 cups (710 g)
|132.3 lb (60 kg)
|4 1/8 cups (396 g)
|5 1/4 cups (507 g)
|5 7/8 cups (558 g)
|6 7/8 cups (661 g)
|7 7/8 cups (752 g)
|7 7/8 cups (759 g)
|7 7/8 cups (759 g)
|143.3 lb (65 kg)
|4 1/4 cups (409 g)
|5 5/8 cups (538 g)
|6 1/8 cups (593 g)
|7 1/4 cups (702 g)
|8 3/8 cups (799 g)
|8 3/8 cups (806 g)
|8 3/8 cups (806 g)
|154.3 lb (70 kg)
|4 3/8 cups (419 g)
|5 3/4 cups (554 g)
|6 3/8 cups (617 g)
|7 5/8 cups (735 g)
|8 3/4 cups (838 g)
|8 7/8 cups (851 g)
|8 7/8 cups (853 g)
|165.3 lb (75 kg)
|4 5/8 cups (441 g)
|6 1/8 cups (583 g)
|6 3/4 cups (650 g)
|8 1/8 cups (774 g)
|9 1/4 cups (883 g)
|9 3/8 cups (896 g)
|9 3/8 cups (898 g)
|176.4 lb (80 kg)
|4 5/8 cups (448 g)
|6 1/4 cups (603 g)
|7 cups (671 g)
|8 3/8 cups (809 g)
|9 5/8 cups (921 g)
|9 3/4 cups (938 g)
|9 7/8 cups (942 g)
|187.4 lb (85 kg)
|4 7/8 cups (469 g)
|6 5/8 cups (631 g)
|7 1/4 cups (702 g)
|8 7/8 cups (846 g)
|10 cups (964 g)
|10 1/4 cups (982 g)
|10 1/4 cups (986 g)
|198.4 lb (90 kg)
|5 1/8 cups (489 g)
|6 7/8 cups (659 g)
|7 5/8 cups (733 g)
|9 1/4 cups (883 g)
|10 1/2 cups (1006 g)
|10 5/8 cups (1025 g)
|10 3/4 cups (1029 g)
|209.4 lb (95 kg)
|5 1/4 cups (510 g)
|7 1/8 cups (686 g)
|8 cups (763 g)
|9 5/8 cups (920 g)
|10 7/8 cups (1048 g)
|11 1/8 cups (1067 g)
|11 1/8 cups (1072 g)
|220.5 lb (100 kg)
|5 1/2 cups (530 g)
|7 3/8 cups (713 g)
|8 1/4 cups (793 g)
|10 cups (956 g)
|11 3/8 cups (1089 g)
|11 1/2 cups (1109 g)
|11 5/8 cups (1114 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Your giant puppy is destined for big things—and as they grow, they have big nutritional needs. Giant breed dogs have the longest growth period out of other sized dogs—that’s why Royal Canin growth formulas for giant-sized dogs come in two stages: Giant Puppy and Giant Junior. This Giant Puppy dry dog food is made specifically for the first stage (up to 8 months). As they grow in size, their bones and joints are building a foundation for their giant frame. What you feed them now sets them up for a healthy, happy life as an adult. Royal Canin Giant Puppy dry dog food is targeted nutrition made for your lovable giant. Its precise calcium and phosphorus content helps promote strong bones and joint health, while key antioxidants and minerals support their developing immune systems and keep their bodies growing strong. Highly digestible proteins and prebiotic ingredients also help break down food while promoting healthy digestion and optimal stools. This exclusive kibble is designed specifically for your growing dog's large jaw to help them chew their kibble thoroughly.