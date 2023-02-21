Golden Retriever Adult Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Golden Retriever magnificent is in the details. Goldens are lovable, large breed canines prized for their playful personalities, trainability, and long, gorgeous coats. They can benefit from the right diet to support cardiac health and a healthy skin and coat. Royal Canin Golden Retriever Loaf in Sauce wet dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Golden Retriever. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Golden Retriever with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The complete and balanced soft dog food features a smooth paté texture to appeal to your Golden’s appetite. Exclusive nutrients reinforce the skin barrier to protect skin and maintain a beautiful golden, long coat. And targeted levels of nutrients like sodium, taurine, and L-carnitine help support heart health. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Golden Retriever dry dog food for a meal that’s sure to please your pedigree.

