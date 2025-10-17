Golden Retriever Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
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PRODUCT SUMMARY
BENEFITS
1. HEALTHY SKIN & COAT
Coat condition reflects the dog’s state of health and overall well-being. GOLDEN RETRIEVER ADULT supports the skin’s barrier role with a precisely formulated complex of nutrients, including EPA + DHA, and helps maintain skin and coat health.
2. HEALTHY CARDIAC FUNCTION
Golden Retrievers can be prone to cardiac sensitivity. The GOLDEN RETRIEVER ADULT formula contains specific nutrients to help support healthy cardiac function: taurine, EPA + DHA.
3. IDEAL WEIGHT
Excess weight gain can affect the health of Golden Retrievers, and therefore an appropriately balanced food is necessary for their well-being. GOLDEN RETREIVER ADULT helps maintain the breed’s ideal weight with an appropriate calorie and fat content.
4. EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN
The Golden Retriever has a straight muzzle and teeth that meet in a scissors bite. The kibble size, shape and texture of the GOLDEN RETRIEVER ADULT formula is designed specifically for this breed and encourages them to chew.