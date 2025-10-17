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HomeDogsProductsRetail ProductsGolden Retriever Adult Dry Dog Food
Golden Retriever Adult Dry Dog Food
Golden Retriever Adult Dry Dog Food
Golden Retriever Adult Dry Dog Food
Golden Retriever Adult Dry Dog Food
Golden Retriever Adult Dry Dog Food
Golden Retriever Adult Dry Dog Food
Golden Retriever Adult Dry Dog Food
Golden Retriever Adult Dry Dog Food
Golden Retriever Adult Dry Dog Food
Golden Retriever Adult Dry Dog Food
Golden Retriever Adult Dry Dog Food
Golden Retriever Adult Dry Dog Food
Golden Retriever Adult Dry Dog Food
Golden Retriever Adult Dry Dog Food
Golden Retriever Adult Dry Dog Food
Golden Retriever Adult Dry Dog Food
Golden Retriever Adult Dry Dog Food

Golden Retriever Adult Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Size: 17 lb
$6.00/lb
$4.71/lb
$3.33/lb
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$75.99
/ $4.47/lb

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

BENEFITS

1. HEALTHY SKIN & COAT

Coat condition reflects the dog’s state of health and overall well-being. GOLDEN RETRIEVER ADULT supports the skin’s barrier role with a precisely formulated complex of nutrients, including EPA + DHA, and helps maintain skin and coat health.

2. HEALTHY CARDIAC FUNCTION

Golden Retrievers can be prone to cardiac sensitivity. The GOLDEN RETRIEVER ADULT formula contains specific nutrients to help support healthy cardiac function: taurine, EPA + DHA.

3. IDEAL WEIGHT

Excess weight gain can affect the health of Golden Retrievers, and therefore an appropriately balanced food is necessary for their well-being. GOLDEN RETREIVER ADULT helps maintain the breed’s ideal weight with an appropriate calorie and fat content.

4. EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN

The Golden Retriever has a straight muzzle and teeth that meet in a scissors bite. The kibble size, shape and texture of the GOLDEN RETRIEVER ADULT formula is designed specifically for this breed and encourages them to chew.

PRODUCT DETAILS