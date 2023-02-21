Golden Retriever Puppy Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Golden Retriever Puppy dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Golden Retrievers 8 weeks to 15 months old
EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE
The Golden Retriever has a straight muzzle and teeth that meet in a scissors bite. The kibble size, shape and texture of the GOLDEN RETRIEVER PUPPY formula is designed specifically for this breed and encourages him to chew.
IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT
As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. GOLDEN RETRIEVER PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
HEALTHY SKIN & COAT
Coat condition is a reflection of the dog’s state of health and overall well-being. GOLDEN RETRIEVER PUPPY helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients, including EPA and DHA, and helps maintain skin and coat health.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Puppy Age
|Target Adult Weight
|55 lb (25 kg)
|66 lb (30 kg)
|77 lb (35 kg)
|2 Months
|2 1/4 cups (214 g)
|2 3/8 cups (224 g)
|2 1/2 cups (234 g)
|3 Months
|2 7/8 cups (264 g)
|3 cups (281 g)
|3 1/4 cups (299 g)
|4 Months
|3 cups (286 g)
|3 1/4 cups (306 g)
|3 1/2 cups (327 g)
|5 Months
|3 1/4 cups (305 g)
|3 5/8 cups (338 g)
|4 cups (371 g)
|6 Months
|3 3/8 cups (322 g)
|3 7/8 cups (368 g)
|4 3/8 cups (413 g)
|8 Months
|3 1/8 cups (290 g)
|3 5/8 cups (343 g)
|4 1/8 cups (385 g)
|10 Months
|2 3/4 cups (261 g)
|3 1/2 cups (327 g)
|4 cups (370 g)
|12 Months
|3 cups (286 g)
|3 1/2 cups (328 g)
|4 cups (371 g)
|13 Months
|3 cups (284 g)
|3 1/2 cups (327 g)
|3 7/8 cups (368 g)
|14 Months
|3 cups (284 g)
|3 1/2 cups (325 g)
|3 7/8 cups (365 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your Golden Retriever puppy magnificent is in the details. Golden puppies are lovable, large breed pups prized for their playful personalities, trainability, and soft, gorgeous coats. They can benefit from the right growth formula to help provide immune system support, maintain a healthy skin and coat, and aid digestion as they take on puppyhood. Royal Canin Golden Retriever dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Golden Retriever puppy. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Golden Retriever puppy with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique kibble shape and texture are specially designed for your Golden’s straight muzzle and scissor bite, encouraging them to chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune system and keeps their body growing strong. Nutrients reinforce the skin barrier to protect skin and maintain a beautiful golden, long coat. Essential nutrients like taurine, EPA, and DHA help support heart health. And to support your puppy’s digestive system, high-quality proteins and prebiotics help promote optimal stool quality. Once your Golden puppy is over 15 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Golden Retriever Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.