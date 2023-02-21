Golden Retriever Puppy Dry Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Golden Retriever puppy magnificent is in the details. Golden puppies are lovable, large breed pups prized for their playful personalities, trainability, and soft, gorgeous coats. They can benefit from the right growth formula to help provide immune system support, maintain a healthy skin and coat, and aid digestion as they take on puppyhood. Royal Canin Golden Retriever dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Golden Retriever puppy. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Golden Retriever puppy with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique kibble shape and texture are specially designed for your Golden’s straight muzzle and scissor bite, encouraging them to chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune system and keeps their body growing strong. Nutrients reinforce the skin barrier to protect skin and maintain a beautiful golden, long coat. Essential nutrients like taurine, EPA, and DHA help support heart health. And to support your puppy’s digestive system, high-quality proteins and prebiotics help promote optimal stool quality. Once your Golden puppy is over 15 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Golden Retriever Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.

Read more