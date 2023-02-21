Golden Retriever Puppy Dry Dog Food

Royal Canin Golden Retriever Puppy dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Golden Retrievers 8 weeks to 15 months old

Immune system support

As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Golden Retriever Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

Healthy skin & coat

Coat condition is a reflection of the dog's state of health and overall well-being. Golden Retriever Puppy helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients, including EPA and DHA, and helps maintain skin and coat health.

Exclusive kibble

The Golden Retriever has a straight muzzle and teeth that meet in a scissors bite. The kibble size, shape and texture of the Golden Retriever Puppy formula is designed specifically for this breed and encourages him to chew.

Digestive health

Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3600 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 338 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 27.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 5.9%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.17%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.07%, Vitamin E (min.) 420 IU/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 743 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 8 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Chicken by-product meal, corn, wheat gluten, chicken fat, wheat, brewers rice, brown rice, powdered cellulose, natural flavors, brewers rice flour, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, vegetable oil, sodium silico aluminate, monocalcium phosphate, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, psyllium seed husk, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), niacin supplement, L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), D-calcium pantothenate, biotin, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), riboflavin supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin A acetate, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, vitamin D3 supplement], hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), salt, taurine, choline chloride, glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], L-carnitine, yucca schidigera extract, chondroitin sulfate, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
100% Satisfaction guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.
Puppy Age Target Adult Weight
55 lb (25 kg) 66 lb (30 kg) 77 lb (35 kg)
2 Months 2 1/4 cups (214 g) 2 3/8 cups (224 g) 2 1/2 cups (234 g)
3 Months 2 7/8 cups (264 g) 3 cups (281 g) 3 1/4 cups (299 g)
4 Months 3 cups (286 g) 3 1/4 cups (306 g) 3 1/2 cups (327 g)
5 Months 3 1/4 cups (305 g) 3 5/8 cups (338 g) 4 cups (371 g)
6 Months 3 3/8 cups (322 g) 3 7/8 cups (368 g) 4 3/8 cups (413 g)
8 Months 3 1/8 cups (290 g) 3 5/8 cups (343 g) 4 1/8 cups (385 g)
10 Months 2 3/4 cups (261 g) 3 1/2 cups (327 g) 4 cups (370 g)
12 Months 3 cups (286 g) 3 1/2 cups (328 g) 4 cups (371 g)
13 Months 3 cups (284 g) 3 1/2 cups (327 g) 3 7/8 cups (368 g)
14 Months 3 cups (284 g) 3 1/2 cups (325 g) 3 7/8 cups (365 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Golden Retriever puppy magnificent is in the details. Golden puppies are lovable, large breed pups prized for their playful personalities, trainability, and soft, gorgeous coats. They can benefit from the right growth formula to help provide immune system support, maintain a healthy skin and coat, and aid digestion as they take on puppyhood. Royal Canin Golden Retriever dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Golden Retriever puppy. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Golden Retriever puppy with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique kibble shape and texture are specially designed for your Golden’s straight muzzle and scissor bite, encouraging them to chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune system and keeps their body growing strong. Nutrients reinforce the skin barrier to protect skin and maintain a beautiful golden, long coat. Essential nutrients like taurine, EPA, and DHA help support heart health. And to support your puppy’s digestive system, high-quality proteins and prebiotics help promote optimal stool quality. Once your Golden puppy is over 15 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Golden Retriever Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.

