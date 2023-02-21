Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Joint Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Joint Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Royal Canin Large Joint Care Wet Dog Food is formulated for large adult dogs 15 months and older weighing 56-100 lb to support healthy joints

Sizes available

1 x 13.5oz

What is the right portion?
Find a local retailer

JOINT SUPPORT

Supports cartilage and joints as active dogs get older

WEIGHT MANAGEMENT

Promotes a healthy weight to help reduce stress on bones and joints

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Large Joint Care wet dog food (formerly Maxi Joint Care) is tailored nutrition to support your large adult dog’s joint health. This bone and joint formula supports your active dog’s cartilage and joints as they get older. To help keep your large dog moving comfortably, combine this joint support diet with regular low-impact exercise as recommended by your veterinarian.

product details accompanying image

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025