Joint Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
Royal Canin Large Joint Care Wet Dog Food is formulated for large adult dogs 15 months and older weighing 56-100 lb to support healthy joints
Sizes available
1 x 13.5oz
JOINT SUPPORT
Supports cartilage and joints as active dogs get older
WEIGHT MANAGEMENT
Promotes a healthy weight to help reduce stress on bones and joints
Calorie content : This diet contains 951 kcal ME/kg; 366 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 7.5%, Crude Fat (min.) 4.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.0%, Moisture (max.) 80.5%, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 30 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Large Joint Care wet dog food (formerly Maxi Joint Care) is tailored nutrition to support your large adult dog’s joint health. This bone and joint formula supports your active dog’s cartilage and joints as they get older. To help keep your large dog moving comfortably, combine this joint support diet with regular low-impact exercise as recommended by your veterinarian.