Labrador Retriever Puppy Dry Dog Food

Royal Canin knows what makes your Labrador Retriever puppy magnificent is in the details. Lab puppies are energetic little learners eager to run, swim, and fetch. Although active, they also tend to overeat and gulp down their food. They can benefit from the right growth formula to provide immune system support, healthy growth, weight management, and digestive care as they take on puppyhood. Royal Canin Labrador Retriever dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed puppy. Whether you have a Yellow Lab, Chocolate Lab, or Black Lab, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Labrador Retriever puppy with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique donut-shaped kibble is specially designed to help your fast eater slow down and actually chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune system and keeps their body growing strong. Calcium and phosphorus support healthy bone structure, while a balanced energy content helps them maintain an ideal weight. And to support your puppy’s digestive system, high-quality proteins and prebiotics help promote optimal stool quality. Once your Lab puppy is over 15 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Labrador Retriever Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.

