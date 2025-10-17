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Labrador Retriever Puppy Dry Dog Food
Labrador Retriever Puppy Dry Dog Food

Labrador Retriever Puppy Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for Labrador Retriever puppies - Up to 15 months old

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Size: 30 lb
$3.50/lb
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$99.74
/ $3.32/lb

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

Serve up the tailored nutrition your Labrador Retriever deserves with Royal Canin(R) Breed Health Nutrition Labrador Retriever Puppy Dog Food Dry Formula. Royal Canin makes it easier than ever to feed your dog tailored dog food. This Labrador Retriever food features a specialized donut-shaped kibble designed for your fast-eating Labrador Retriever to slow down and actually chew. Not only that, but this complete and balanced puppy dog food provides the nutrition to help your best friend thrive. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune system and keeps their puppy body growing strong. Calcium and phosphorus provide bone and joint support, while a balanced energy content helps them maintain an ideal weight as they grow. And to support your puppy's digestive system, this Labrador dog kibble contains high-quality proteins and prebiotics to help promote optimal stool quality. Serve your Labrador Retriever Royal Canin Puppy Food and promote your dog's overall wellness with every meal.

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BENEFITS

IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT

As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. LABRADOR RETRIEVER PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

HEALTHY GROWTH & WEIGHT

Precise mineral content (calcium and phosphorus) to support the development of strong bones and healthy joints and a balanced energy intake for healthy weight gain in Labrador Retriever puppies.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality.

EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE

The Labrador Retriever is a breed that tends to eat quickly without chewing its food. The cylinder shaped kibble of the LABRADOR RETRIEVER PUPPY formula has been designed to slow the rate of ingestion and encourage the Labrador Retriever puppy to chew his food.

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