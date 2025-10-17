Labrador Retriever Puppy Dry Dog Food

Serve up the tailored nutrition your Labrador Retriever deserves with Royal Canin(R) Breed Health Nutrition Labrador Retriever Puppy Dog Food Dry Formula. Royal Canin makes it easier than ever to feed your dog tailored dog food. This Labrador Retriever food features a specialized donut-shaped kibble designed for your fast-eating Labrador Retriever to slow down and actually chew. Not only that, but this complete and balanced puppy dog food provides the nutrition to help your best friend thrive. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune system and keeps their puppy body growing strong. Calcium and phosphorus provide bone and joint support, while a balanced energy content helps them maintain an ideal weight as they grow. And to support your puppy's digestive system, this Labrador dog kibble contains high-quality proteins and prebiotics to help promote optimal stool quality. Serve your Labrador Retriever Royal Canin Puppy Food and promote your dog's overall wellness with every meal.