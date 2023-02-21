Labrador Retriever Puppy Dry Dog Food
Royal Canin Labrador Retriever Puppy dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Labrador Retrievers 8 weeks to 15 months old
EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE
The Labrador Retriever is a breed that tends to eat quickly without chewing its food. The cylinder shaped kibble of the LABRADOR RETRIEVER PUPPY formula has been designed to slow the rate of ingestion and encourage the Labrador Retriever puppy to chew his food.
IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT
As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. LABRADOR RETRIEVER PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
HEALTHY GROWTH & WEIGHT
Precise mineral content (calcium and phosphorus) to support the development of strong bones and healthy joints and a balanced energy intake for healthy weight gain in Labrador Retriever puppies.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Puppy Age
|Target Adult Weight
|57 lb (26 kg)
|71 lb (32 kg)
|88 lb (40 kg)
|2 Months
|2 1/2 cups (212 g)
|2 5/8 cups (224 g)
|2 3/4 cups (239 g)
|3 Months
|3 cups (262 g)
|3 1/4 cups (283 g)
|3 5/8 cups (310 g)
|4 Months
|3 1/4 cups (284 g)
|3 5/8 cups (309 g)
|4 cups (341 g)
|5 Months
|3 1/2 cups (305 g)
|4 cups (345 g)
|4 5/8 cups (397 g)
|6 Months
|3 3/4 cups (325 g)
|4 3/8 cups (378 g)
|5 1/8 cups (447 g)
|7 Months
|3 3/4 cups (323 g)
|4 3/8 cups (379 g)
|5 1/4 cups (448 g)
|8 Months
|3 1/2 cups (300 g)
|4 1/8 cups (353 g)
|4 7/8 cups (421 g)
|9 Months
|3 1/2 cups (297 g)
|4 cups (350 g)
|4 7/8 cups (419 g)
|10 Months
|3 3/8 cups (287 g)
|3 7/8 cups (338 g)
|4 3/4 cups (413 g)
|11 Months
|3 1/4 cups (276 g)
|3 3/4 cups (324 g)
|4 3/4 cups (409 g)
|12 Months
|3 3/8 cups (289 g)
|3 7/8 cups (338 g)
|4 5/8 cups (403 g)
Royal Canin knows what makes your Labrador Retriever puppy magnificent is in the details. Lab puppies are energetic little learners eager to run, swim, and fetch. Although active, they also tend to overeat and gulp down their food. They can benefit from the right growth formula to provide immune system support, healthy growth, weight management, and digestive care as they take on puppyhood. Royal Canin Labrador Retriever dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed puppy. Whether you have a Yellow Lab, Chocolate Lab, or Black Lab, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Labrador Retriever puppy with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique donut-shaped kibble is specially designed to help your fast eater slow down and actually chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune system and keeps their body growing strong. Calcium and phosphorus support healthy bone structure, while a balanced energy content helps them maintain an ideal weight. And to support your puppy’s digestive system, high-quality proteins and prebiotics help promote optimal stool quality. Once your Lab puppy is over 15 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Labrador Retriever Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.