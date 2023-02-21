Large Dental Care Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Dental Care Dry Dog Food is formulated for large adult dogs 15 months and older weighing 56-100 lb that are prone to dental tartar
Sizes available
30lb
PROVEN RESULTS
The exclusive daily use of DENTAL CARE is effective after 7 days with up to 41%* reduction in the formation of dental plaque.
Some dogs are more prone to the accumulation of dental tartar.
After eating, food residuals form a thin layer of plaque covering the teeth. Over time, plaque calcifies into tartar which accelerates the accumulation of bacteria that can have health consequences.
DENTAL CARE
Complete nutrition that features a kibble formulated with a specialized texture that polishes your dog’s teeth as they chew. This, combined with chewing, helps limit plaque and tartar build-up with every meal. Maintaining good oral hygiene is essential for your dog’s overall health.
|Daily Feeding Recommendations
|Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|57.3 lb (26 kg)
|3 1/2 (281 g)
|4 (326 g)
|4 1/2 (370 g)
|70.5 lb (32 kg)
|4 (329 g)
|4 5/8 (381 g)
|5 1/4 (433 g)
|83.8 lb (38 kg)
|4 5/8 (374 g)
|5 1/4 (433 g)
|6 (492 g)
|97 lb (44 kg)
|5 1/8 (418 g)
|5 7/8 (484 g)
|6 3/4 (550 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
The unique kibble texture of Royal Canin Dental Care dry dog food encourages chewing and simulates tooth-brushing to limit plaque from calcifying, which helps promote your large dog’s oral health. And feeding it exclusively is proven to provide 46% less tartar formation in 28 days. Remember, your dog’s oral hygiene requires regular teeth cleaning to keep their teeth and gums healthy and strong.