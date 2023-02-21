Large Joint Care Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Large Joint Care Dry Dog Food is formulated for large adult dogs 15 months and older weighing 56-100 lb to support healthy joints
Sizes available
30lb
PROVEN RESULTS
Proven results : Supports Healthy Movement 97% of owners are satisfied after 1 month* *Royal Canin internal study, 2017.
BONE SUPPORT
Large dogs, especially active ones, have added strain on their bones and joints which can slow them down. Help your dog stay active and enjoy better fitness by protecting his bones and joints.
SUPPORTS HEALTHY MOVEMENT
LARGE JOINT CARE is formulated to provide advanced nutrients, including collagen, to support healthy bones and joints during the aging process. The formula also has adapted calories to support a healthy weight.
Daily Feeding Recommendations
|Weight of dog
|57 lb- 26 kg
|Kibble only
|57 lb- 26 kg
|Mixed feeding
|71 lb- 32 kg
|Kibble only
|71 lb- 32 kg
|Mixed feeding
|84 lb- 38 kg
|Kibble only
|84 lb- 38 kg
|Mixed feeding
|97 lb- 44 kg
|Kibble only
|97 lb- 44 kg
|Mixed feeding
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|cups
|grams
|Low activity
|3+3/8
|304
|2+1/4
|199
|4
|355
|2+7/8
|250
|4+1/2
|404
|3+3/8
|299
|5+1/8
|451
|3+7/8
|346
|Moderate activity
|4
|352
|2+3/4
|247
|4+5/8
|411
|3+1/2
|306
|5+1/4
|468
|4+1/8
|363
|5+7/8
|522
|4+3/4
|417
|High activity
|4+1/2
|400
|3+3/8
|295
|5+1/4
|467
|4+1/8
|362
|6
|532
|4+3/4
|426
|6+3/4
|594
|5+1/2
|488
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Large Joint Care dry dog food (formerly Maxi Joint Care) is tailored nutrition to support adult dogs’ joint health. This bone and joint formula is designed with advanced nutrients like collagen to support joint and bone health. After feeding Royal Canin Joint Care exclusively, 97% of owners saw an improvement in their dog’s comfort level after 1 month.