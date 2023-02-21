Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Large Joint Care Dry Dog Food

Large Joint Care Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Large Joint Care Dry Dog Food is formulated for large adult dogs 15 months and older weighing 56-100 lb to support healthy joints

Sizes available

30lb

What is the right portion?

PROVEN RESULTS

Proven results : Supports Healthy Movement 97% of owners are satisfied after 1 month* *Royal Canin internal study, 2017.

BONE SUPPORT

Large dogs, especially active ones, have added strain on their bones and joints which can slow them down. Help your dog stay active and enjoy better fitness by protecting his bones and joints.

SUPPORTS HEALTHY MOVEMENT

LARGE JOINT CARE is formulated to provide advanced nutrients, including collagen, to support healthy bones and joints during the aging process. The formula also has adapted calories to support a healthy weight.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Large Joint Care dry dog food (formerly Maxi Joint Care) is tailored nutrition to support adult dogs’ joint health. This bone and joint formula is designed with advanced nutrients like collagen to support joint and bone health. After feeding Royal Canin Joint Care exclusively, 97% of owners saw an improvement in their dog’s comfort level after 1 month.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025