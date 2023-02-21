Large Puppy Pouch Dog Food chunks in gravy

Large Puppy Pouch Dog Food chunks in gravy

Wet food for Dog

Royal Canin Large Breed Puppy Wet Food is formulated for puppies from 2 to 15 months old with an expected adult weight from 56-100 lb

Sizes available

10 x 140g

Find a local retailer

MICROBIOME SUPPORT

Prebiotics and highly digestible proteins help promote a balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health

SOFT TEXTURE

Tasty thin slices in gravy and the soft food texture make it easy for growing large breed puppies to eat

IMMUNE SUPPORT

Clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C, help support the healthy development of your puppy’s immune system

BRAIN DEVELOPMENT

This wet puppy food is enriched with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid scientifically proven to help support your puppy’s brain development

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025