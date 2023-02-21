Large Puppy Dry Dog Food

Royal Canin Large Puppy dry dog food (formerly Maxi Puppy) is tailor-made for large breed puppies with an expected adult weight of 56-100 lbs.

Immune system support

As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Large Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

Long growth - moderate energy

Large Puppy is formulated to meet the moderate energy needs of large breed puppies during their long growth period.

Digestive health

Formulated with high quality protein (LIP) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3667 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 352 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.5%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Vitamin E (min.) 350 IU/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 371 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 3.75 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredients: Corn, chicken by-product meal, wheat, wheat gluten, chicken fat, brewers rice, corn gluten meal, natural flavors, brewers rice flour, dried plain beet pulp, monocalcium phosphate, sodium silico aluminate, vegetable oil, fish oil, salt, psyllium seed husk, calcium carbonate, potassium chloride, fructooligosaccharides, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), yucca schidigera extract, DL-methionine, taurine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], choline chloride, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], glucosamine hydrochloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), L-lysine, carotene, chondroitin sulfate, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Adult Target Weight 2 months 3 months 4 months 5 months 6 months 7 months 8 months 9 months 10 months 11 months 12 months 13 months 14 months
57 lb (26 kg) 2 1/2 cups (244 g) 3 1/8 cups (300 g) 3 3/8 cups (329 g) 3 3/4 cups (365 g) 4 1/8 cups (396 g) 4 1/8 cups (395 g) 3 7/8 cups (367 g) 3 1/2 cups (341 g) 3 1/4 cups (312 g) 3 cups (284 g) 3 cups (282 g) 2 7/8 cups (280 g) 2 7/8 cups (280 g)
62 lb (28 kg) 2 1/2 cups (237 g) 3 cups (293 g) 3 3/8 cups (328 g) 3 7/8 cups (377 g) 4 3/8 cups (418 g) 4 3/8 cups (418 g) 4 cups (389 g) 3 3/4 cups (362 g) 3 1/2 cups (330 g) 3 1/8 cups (300 g) 3 1/8 cups (298 g) 3 1/8 cups (297 g) 3 1/8 cups (296 g)
66 lb (30 kg) 2 3/8 cups (230 g) 3 cups (287 g) 3 3/8 cups (327 g) 4 cups (387 g) 4 5/8 cups (441 g) 4 5/8 cups (441 g) 4 1/4 cups (411 g) 4 cups (383 g) 3 5/8 cups (348 g) 3 1/4 cups (317 g) 3 1/4 cups (314 g) 3 1/4 cups (313 g) 3 1/4 cups (312 g)
71 lb (32 kg) 2 1/2 cups (236 g) 3 1/8 cups (301 g) 3 5/8 cups (343 g) 4 1/4 cups (406 g) 4 7/8 cups (462 g) 4 7/8 cups (463 g) 4 1/2 cups (431 g) 4 1/8 cups (402 g) 3 7/8 cups (366 g) 3 1/2 cups (333 g) 3 1/2 cups (331 g) 3 3/8 cups (329 g) 3 3/8 cups (327 g)
75 lb (34 kg) 2 1/2 cups (241 g) 3 1/4 cups (315 g) 3 3/4 cups (359 g) 4 3/8 cups (425 g) 5 cups (484 g) 5 cups (484 g) 4 3/4 cups (451 g) 4 3/8 cups (421 g) 4 cups (385 g) 3 5/8 cups (349 g) 3 5/8 cups (347 g) 3 5/8 cups (345 g) 3 5/8 cups (342 g)
77 lb (35 kg) 2 1/2 cups (244 g) 3 3/8 cups (322 g) 3 7/8 cups (367 g) 4 1/2 cups (435 g) 5 1/8 cups (495 g) 5 1/8 cups (495 g) 4 3/4 cups (461 g) 4 1/2 cups (431 g) 4 1/8 cups (394 g) 3 3/4 cups (358 g) 3 3/4 cups (355 g) 3 5/8 cups (353 g) 3 5/8 cups (350 g)
79 lb (36 kg) 2 5/8 cups (249 g) 3 3/8 cups (329 g) 3 7/8 cups (374 g) 4 5/8 cups (444 g) 5 1/4 cups (505 g) 5 1/4 cups (506 g) 5 cups (475 g) 4 5/8 cups (444 g) 4 1/4 cups (413 g) 4 cups (387 g) 3 3/4 cups (363 g) 3 3/4 cups (360 g) 3 3/4 cups (357 g)
84 lb (38 kg) 2 3/4 cups (259 g) 3 5/8 cups (342 g) 4 cups (389 g) 4 7/8 cups (462 g) 5 1/2 cups (526 g) 5 1/2 cups (527 g) 5 1/8 cups (494 g) 4 7/8 cups (462 g) 4 1/2 cups (431 g) 4 1/4 cups (404 g) 4 cups (379 g) 3 7/8 cups (376 g) 3 7/8 cups (372 g)
88 lb (40 kg) 2 3/4 cups (269 g) 3 3/4 cups (356 g) 4 1/4 cups (403 g) 5 cups (480 g) 5 3/4 cups (546 g) 5 3/4 cups (547 g) 5 3/8 cups (514 g) 5 cups (481 g) 4 5/8 cups (448 g) 4 3/8 cups (420 g) 4 1/8 cups (394 g) 4 1/8 cups (391 g) 4 cups (387 g)
93 lb (42 kg) 3 cups (283 g) 3 7/8 cups (373 g) 4 3/8 cups (418 g) 5 1/4 cups (498 g) 5 7/8 cups (566 g) 5 7/8 cups (568 g) 5 7/8 cups (563 g) 5 1/2 cups (525 g) 5 1/8 cups (491 g) 4 5/8 cups (449 g) 4 1/4 cups (409 g) 4 1/4 cups (406 g) 4 1/4 cups (402 g)
97 lb (44 kg) 3 1/8 cups (297 g) 4 1/8 cups (391 g) 4 1/2 cups (433 g) 5 3/8 cups (516 g) 6 1/8 cups (586 g) 6 1/8 cups (588 g) 6 1/8 cups (584 g) 5 5/8 cups (545 g) 5 1/4 cups (509 g) 4 7/8 cups (465 g) 4 3/8 cups (424 g) 4 3/8 cups (421 g) 4 3/8 cups (417 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Your large breed puppy has big nutritional needs. That’s because large dogs have a longer growth period than smaller ones. As they grow, they can multiply their birth weight by an impressive 70 to 90 times! Then later, as adults, large breed dogs are more at risk of developing bone and joint issues. That’s why they need optimum nutrition early on, to develop strong muscles and bones that will support their large bodies throughout their lives. Royal Canin Large Puppy dry dog food is wholesome puppy food that gives your big pup a healthy start in life. This complete and balanced diet helps build strong bones and joints, while an exclusive blend of antioxidants and minerals supports their developing immune systems and keeps their bodies growing strong. Its exclusive kibble design encourages your pup to chew their food thoroughly. And highly digestible proteins and prebiotics help your dog break down and absorb nutrients for healthy digestion and optimal stools.

