LARGE Puppy Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Large Puppy dry dog food (formerly Maxi Puppy) is tailor-made for large breed puppies with an expected adult weight of 56-100 lbs.

Sizes available

17lb

30lb

Strong immune system

Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.

Brain development

Enriched with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development.

Microbiome support

Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health.

Optimal energy content

Satisfies the moderate energy needs of large breed puppies over a long growth period, up to 15 months old.

4E- Adapted kibble size

