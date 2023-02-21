LARGE Puppy Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Large Puppy dry dog food (formerly Maxi Puppy) is tailor-made for large breed puppies with an expected adult weight of 56-100 lbs.
Sizes available
17lb
30lb
Strong immune system
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
Brain development
Enriched with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development.
Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health.
Optimal energy content
Satisfies the moderate energy needs of large breed puppies over a long growth period, up to 15 months old.
4E- Adapted kibble size
No text
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 3638 kilocalories of metabolizable energy(ME) per kilogram or 349 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 28.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.7%, Moisture (max.) 10.5%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.1%, Vitamin E (min.) 400 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 320 mg/kg, Glucosamine* (min.) 364 mg/kg, Chondroitin sulfate* (min.) 8 mg/kg.* Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
100% COMPLETE AND BALANCED NUTRITION: ROYAL CANIN® LARGE PUPPY is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).