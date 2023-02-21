Large Puppy Pouch Dog Food

Large Puppy Pouch Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Existing formats

1 x 4.9oz

Find a retailer

IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT

Helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with a complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Supports digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora.

LONG GROWTH - MODERATE ENERGY

Supports the moderate energy needs of large breed puppies during their long growth period.

CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 840 kcal ME/kg; 118 kcal ME/pouch on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS : Crude Protein (min.) 6.8%, Crude Fat (min.) 3.5%, Crude Fiber (max.) 2.45%, Moisture (max.) 81.5%, Vitamin E (min.) 105 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 72 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
INGREDIENTS : water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken, chicken by-products, wheat gluten, pork plasma, powdered cellulose, vegetable oil, brewers rice flour, modified corn starch, calcium carbonate, dicalcium phosphate, sodium tripolyphosphate, fish oil, hydrolyzed yeast (source of betaglucans), salt, sodium silico aluminate, taurine, potassium chloride, natural flavors (only for Mexico: poultry), carob bean gum, psyllium seed husk, vitamins [cholecalciferol (source of vitamin D3), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), ascorbic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), folic acid, biotin, vitamin B12 supplement], caramel, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), magnesium oxide, trace minerals [zinc sulfate, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganese sulfate, copper proteinate, calcium iodate, manganese proteinate], carotene.
Complete and balanced nutrition for large breed puppies - Up to 15 months old.
SIZE HEALTH NUTRITION LARGE PUPPY chunks in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Large Puppy wet dog food pouches make it easier than ever to feed your large breed puppy wet food. This formula comes in a convenient easy-to-open pouch in a chunks in gravy texture your dog will love. Not only that, this complete and balanced puppy food gives your big, lovable pup a healthy start with the right nutrition. A complex of antioxidants, including vitamin E, supports their developing immune system, while highly digestible proteins promote digestive health and optimal stool quality. Also, because large puppies have longer growth periods than other pups, it supports moderate energy intake as they grow. Serve alone as a complete and balanced meal or as a dog food topper mixed with Royal Canin Large Puppy dry food for a meal that’s sure to please.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025