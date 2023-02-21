Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Large Puppy Thin Slices in Gravy

Large Puppy Thin Slices in Gravy

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for large breed puppies (adult weight over 56 lb/25 kg) - From 2 to 15 months old

Sizes available

1 x 13oz

Brain Development

Enriched with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development.

Strong Immune System

Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.

Soft Texture For Baby Teeth

Tailored chunk size, texture & taste for growing large breed puppies.