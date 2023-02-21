Large Puppy Thin Slices in Gravy
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for large breed puppies (adult weight over 56 lb/25 kg) - From 2 to 15 months old
Sizes available
1 x 13oz
Brain Development
Enriched with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development.
Strong Immune System
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
Soft Texture For Baby Teeth
Tailored chunk size, texture & taste for growing large breed puppies.
Water sufficient for processing, chicken, pork by-products, chicken liver, brewers rice flour, wheat gluten, pork plasma, powdered cellulose, modified corn starch, fish oil, vegetable oil, calcium carbonate, sodium aluminosilicate, hydrolyzed yeast, potassium chloride, sodium tripolyphosphate, taurine, carob bean gum, vitamins[L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, folic acid, vitamin D3 supplement], natural flavors, choline chloride, psyllium seed husk, glycine, sodium carbonate, trace minerals[zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganous oxide, sodium selenite, calcium iodate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), carotene.
Crude Protein (min.)6.8%, Crude Fat (min.)3.5%, Crude Fiber (max.)1.9%, Moisture (max.)81.7%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.)0.03%, Vitamin E (min.)105 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.)72 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 866 kcal ME/kg; 320 kcal ME/can on an as fed basis (calculated).
ROYAL CANIN® LARGE PUPPY thin slices in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).