Large Weight Care Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for adult and mature large breed dogs with a tendency to gain weight.
Quantity
Why should I subscribe?
Easily manage your subscription from your account
Change the delivery frequency or reschedule your next order date
Switch the product, edit pack size and quantity, at any time
Cancel whenever you want, free of charge, and in 1 click
Expert food and product recommendations
Easy and flexible subscriptions
5% off every autoship order
Free shipping, with no minimum purchase
A Royal Canin Advisor to answer all your pet questions
Welcome to Royal Canin
Committed to quality and food safety
Systematic checks
Fully traceable ingredients
PRODUCT SUMMARY
Royal Canin Large Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Large Breeds is formulated for large breed dogs (56 to 100 lb) that have a tendency to gain weight. It delivers the nutrition and support they need, featuring an ideal fiber blend to help keep them feeling full, while maintaining a healthy weight. This dry dog food helps slightly overweight dogs achieve a healthy weight, while delivering a delicious-tasting kibble. Royal Canin Large Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Large Breeds was created with large breeds and big dogs in mind and is formulated to support an ideal body condition and muscle mass. 89% of slightly overweight dogs fed Royal Canin Large Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Large Breeds lost weight within two months. With over 50 years of scientific research and observation, Royal Canin continues to deliver targeted nutrition to feed every pet’s magnificence. Not satisfied? Then neither are we. Our formulas are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. (Just contact us for more details.)
BENEFITS
FOR DOGS WITH A TENDENCY TO GAIN WEIGHT
Health complications can be associated with excess body weight. If your dog has a tendency to gain weight, you can help him stay trim and feel well fed.
PROVEN RESULTS
89% of slightly overweight dogs fed ROYAL CANIN® LARGE WEIGHT CARE lost weight in 2 months.
HELPS LIMIT WEIGHT GAIN
Hunger-satisfying nutrition with a rich taste, formulated to help keep him fit. Formulated with an ideal fiber blend to support the feeling of fullness and an adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight loss. Enriched with L-carnitine.
WEIGHT LOSS PROGRAM
1. Royal Canin Weight Care wet and dry formulas are 100% complete and balanced when fed alone or mixed, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your dog. 2. Get your dog active with walks, games in the park, or play at home. 3. Reward him with kibbles taken from his meal allowance, instead of snacks. 4. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.
PRODUCT DETAILS
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|57 lb (26 kg)
|3 + 1/2 cups (283 g)
|4 + 1/4 cups (363 g)
|5 + 1/8 cups (421 g)
|71 lb (32 kg)
|4 cups (330 g)
|5 + 1/4 cups (424 g)
|6 cups (491 g)
|84 lb (38 kg)
|4 + 5/8 cups (376 g)
|5 + 7/8 cups (483 g)
|6 + 7/8 cups (559 g)
|97 lb (44 kg)
|5 + 1/8 cups (419 g)
|6 + 5/8 cups (539 g)
|7 + 5/8 cups (624 g)