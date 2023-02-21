Large Comfort Care Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Sizes available
30lb
PROVEN RESULTS
Formulated to help dogs adapt to tense situations after 29 days.
Changes to your dog’s routine can impact his wellbeing.
Situations such as a trip in the car, moving to a new home, or the arrival of a new baby can make a dog nervous. Adapting his nutrition can help him cope with change.
SOOTHING EFFECTS
This formula is enriched with nutrients known for their soothing effects to help your dog feel calm in a changing environment.
COMPLETE AND BALANCED
Provides complete and balanced nutrition and pairs perfectly with Royal Canin Comfort Care Wet Dog Food
|Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|57 lb (26 kg)
|3 cups (290 g)
|3 1/2 cups (336 g)
|4 cups (381 g)
|62 lb (28 kg)
|3 1/4 cups (306 g)
|3 3/4 cups (355 g)
|4 1/4 cups (403 g)
|66 lb (30 kg)
|3 3/8 cups (323 g)
|3 7/8 cups (374 g)
|4 3/8 cups (424 g)
|71 lb (32 kg)
|3 1/2 cups (339 g)
|4 1/8 cups (392 g)
|4 5/8 cups (446 g)
|75 lb (34 kg)
|3 3/4 cups (354 g)
|4 1/4 cups (410 g)
|4 7/8 cups (466 g)
|79 lb (36 kg)
|3 7/8 cups (370 g)
|4 1/2 cups (428 g)
|5 1/8 cups (487 g)
|84 lb (38 kg)
|4 cups (385 g)
|4 5/8 cups (446 g)
|5 1/4 cups (507 g)
|88 lb (40 kg)
|4 1/8 cups (400 g)
|4 7/8 cups (463 g)
|5 1/2 cups (527 g)
|93 lb (42 kg)
|4 3/8 cups (415 g)
|5 cups (481 g)
|5 3/4 cups (546 g)
|97 lb (44 kg)
|4 1/2 cups (430 g)
|5 1/4 cups (498 g)
|5 7/8 cups (566 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Large Comfort Care dry dog food is tailored nutrition for large adult dogs that have a change in behavior in unfamiliar, uncomfortable, or changing situations. Whether they’re nervous about thunderstorms or car rides, or upset about a new baby coming home, this formula provides balanced nutrition with soothing nutrients to help keep your dog relaxed and calm.