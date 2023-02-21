PRODUCT DETAILS

Most medium-sized dogs are known for their seemingly endless energy. Whether their favorite thing is swimming, exploring, or lots of walks, they’re always on the go. These pets need special nutritional support to help keep them running, jumping, and playing all day, every day. Royal Canin Medium Adult dry dog food is a tailored diet made to feed your dog’s high-energy lifestyle. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and prebiotics helps support natural defenses so they can keep on going strong. Omega-3 fatty acids, like EPA and DHA, nourish your dog’s skin and coat health to help them stay vibrant. An optimal balance of highly digestible proteins and fibers helps your dog digest and absorb nutrients. Not only that, the exclusive kibble is highly palatable, and will keep them coming back to their bowl every meal. Add variety to their bowl with Royal Canin Adult wet dog food. And when your dog reaches their later years, there’s Royal Canin Medium Adult 7+ and Medium Aging Adult 10+ dry dog food to help keep them happy and healthy as they age.

