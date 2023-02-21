PRODUCT DETAILS

Medium-sized dogs are famous for their high energy, but as they age, they can slow down. Their hair coat can begin to gray, and their energy levels and appetite may decrease, leaving their natural defenses vulnerable. Aging medium breed dogs can benefit from a specialized food to keep them playing their way through old age. Royal Canin Medium Adult 7+ dry dog food is tailored to feed your mature dog’s vitality. An exclusive blend of antioxidants and prebiotics provides immune support to help their natural defenses stay strong. Omega-3 fatty acids, like EPA and DHA, nourish your dog’s skin and coat health to maintain their natural beauty. Its targeted balance of highly digestible proteins and fiber helps support digestive health. This highly palatable scientific formula keeps your dog excited for mealtime, while its exclusive medium-sized kibble encourages chewing. Add variety to their bowl with Royal Canin Mature Adult wet dog food. And if your medium breed dog is older than 10, try Royal Canin Medium Aging Adult 10+, made to help keep your senior dog happy and healthy.

Read more