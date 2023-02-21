Medium Adult Dry Dog Food

Medium Adult Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Medium Adult dry dog food is precise nutrition specifically made for dogs 1–7 years old weighing 23–55 lbs.

Existing formats

30lb

17lb

Find a retailer

High digestibility

Helps promote optimal digestibility with an exclusive formula including very high quality protein and a balanced supply of dietary fiber.

Natural defenses

Helps support the medium breed dog’s natural defenses with an antioxidant complex and prebiotics.

Omega 3: EPA - DHA

Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA-DHA) to help maintain healthy skin.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3616 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 340 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 23.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 12.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.2%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.13%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.05%, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.39%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Ingredient: brewers rice, chicken by-product meal, oat groats, wheat, corn gluten meal, chicken fat, natural flavors, dried plain beet pulp, fish oil, calcium carbonate, vegetable oil, potassium chloride, salt, monocalcium phosphate, choline chloride, hydrolyzed yeast, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin B12 supplement, riboflavin supplement, vitamin D3 supplement, folic acid], L-lysine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, ferrous sulfate, manganese proteinate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, calcium iodate, sodium selenite, copper proteinate], magnesium oxide, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.
Complete and Balanced nutrition for dogs. For adult medium breed dogs (from 23 to 55 lbs.). From 12 months to 7 years old.
Size Health Nutrition Medium Adult is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.
Weight Low Activity Medium Activity High Activity
24 lb (11 kg) 1 5/8 cups (149 g) 1 7/8 cups (172 g) 2 1/8 cups (196 g)
26 lb (12 kg) 1 3/4 cups (159 g) 2 cups (184 g) 2 1/4 cups (209 g)
31 lb (14 kg) 1 7/8 cups (178 g) 2 1/4 cups (207 g) 2 1/2 cups (235 g)
35 lb (16 kg) 2 1/8 cups (197 g) 2 3/8 cups (228 g) 2 3/4 cups (259 g)
40 lb (18 kg) 2 1/4 cups (215 g) 2 5/8 cups (249 g) 3 cups (283 g)
44 lb (20 kg) 2 1/2 cups (233 g) 2 7/8 cups (270 g) 3 1/4 cups (307 g)
49 lb (22 kg) 2 5/8 cups (250 g) 3 1/8 cups (290 g) 3 1/2 cups (329 g)
53 lb (24 kg) 2 7/8 cups (267 g) 3 1/4 cups (309 g) 3 3/4 cups (352 g)
55 lb (25 kg) 3 cups (276 g) 3 3/8 cups (319 g) 3 7/8 cups (363 g)

PRODUCT DETAILS

Most medium-sized dogs are known for their seemingly endless energy. Whether their favorite thing is swimming, exploring, or lots of walks, they’re always on the go. These pets need special nutritional support to help keep them running, jumping, and playing all day, every day. Royal Canin Medium Adult dry dog food is a tailored diet made to feed your dog’s high-energy lifestyle. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and prebiotics helps support natural defenses so they can keep on going strong. Omega-3 fatty acids, like EPA and DHA, nourish your dog’s skin and coat health to help them stay vibrant. An optimal balance of highly digestible proteins and fibers helps your dog digest and absorb nutrients. Not only that, the exclusive kibble is highly palatable, and will keep them coming back to their bowl every meal. Add variety to their bowl with Royal Canin Adult wet dog food. And when your dog reaches their later years, there’s Royal Canin Medium Adult 7+ and Medium Aging Adult 10+ dry dog food to help keep them happy and healthy as they age.

Promoting pet health and wellbeing

Creating value for our entire ecosystem

Committed to become certified carbon neutral by 2025