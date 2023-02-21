Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Medium Aging 10+ Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Medium Aging 10+ Dry Dog Food is precise nutrition specifically made for senior medium-sized dogs 10 years and older weighing 23–55 lb.

HEALTHY AGING SUPPORT

Developed to promote healthy aging in medium breed dogs. Enhanced with EPA, DHA and a complex of antioxidants to help support cellular health.

BONE & JOINT HEALTH

Helps maintain healthy bones and joints in aging medium breed dogs.

SKIN & COAT CONDITION

Formulated with specific nutrients for a shiny coat and healthy skin.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Medium-sized dogs are famous for their seemingly endless energy, but as they grow into their senior years, they’ve probably slowed down a bit, and so has their body. With age comes the probability of a dulling coat, and a decrease in energy—sometimes even in appetite. But with a right-sized diet tailor-made for nutritional needs of senior dogs, your dog can thrive. This Royal Canin Medium Aging Adult 10+ senior dry dog food is made to support your older dog’s vitality. An exclusive blend of antioxidants supports healthy aging and overall cellular health. And because older medium breed dogs may put stress on their bones and joints as they age, key nutrients are included to help keep them playing. Omega-3 fatty acids promote your dog’s skin and coat health to help maintain their youthful shine. And a specially designed rehydratable kibble is adapted for a senior medium breed dog’s jaw, with a highly palatable formula for a meal they’ll love. For variety in texture, Add Royal Canin Mature 8+ wet dog food to their bowl.

