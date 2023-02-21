Medium Dental Care Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Dental Care Dry Dog Food is formulated for medium adult dogs 12 months and older weighing 23-55 lb that are prone to dental tartar
PROVEN RESULTS
55% less tartar formation in 28 days* *Royal Canin internal study, 2018.
Some dogs are more prone to the accumulation of dental tartar.
After eating, food residuals form a thin layer of plaque covering the teeth. Over time, plaque calcifies into tartar which accelerates the accumulation of bacteria that can have health consequences.
TOOTH BRUSHING EFFECT
Complete nutrition that features a kibble formulated with a specialized texture that polishes your dog’s teeth as he chews. This, combined with chewing, helps limit plaque and tartar buildup with every meal. Maintaining good oral hygiene is essential for your dog’s overall health.
|Daily Feeding Recommendations
|Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|24.3 lb (11 kg)
|2 1/8 cups (147 g)
|2 1/2 cups (170 g)
|2 3/4 cups (194 g)
|33.1 lb (15 kg)
|2 5/8 cups (186 g)
|3 1/8 cups (215 g)
|3 1/2 cups (244 g)
|44.1 lb (20 kg)
|3 1/4 cups (230 g)
|3 7/8 cups (267 g)
|4 3/8 cups (303 g)
|55.1 lb (25 kg)
|3 7/8 cups (272 g)
|4 1/2 cups (315 g)
|5 1/8 cups (358 g)
The unique kibble texture of Royal Canin Medium Dental Care dry dog food encourages chewing and simulates tooth-brushing to limit plaque from calcifying, which helps promote your medium dog’s oral health. And feeding it exclusively is proven to provide 55% less tartar formation in 28 days. Remember, your dog’s oral hygiene requires regular teeth cleaning to keep their teeth and gums healthy and strong.