Medium Digestive Care Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Dry dog food formulated for medium dogs 12 months and older weighing 23-55 lbs. with a sensitive stomach
Existing formats
30lb
17lb
Digestive Health
A precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps support optimal digestive health. It contains highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), a blend of prebiotics and fibers to promote a balanced intestinal flora and help promote optimal stool quality. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
How else can you help your dog?
If your dog has a sensitive digestive system, avoid feeding him human foods or fatty snacks. Follow the feeding recommendations provided, taking care to establish and follow a daily feeding routine. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog's health, please contact your veterinarian.
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|26 lb (12 kg)
|1 3/4 cups (152 g)
|2 1/8 cups (176 g)
|2 3/8 cups (200 g)
|31 lb (14 kg)
|2 cups (171 g)
|2 3/8 cups (197 g)
|2 5/8 cups (224 g)
|35 lb (16 kg)
|2 1/4 cups (188 g)
|2 5/8 cups (218 g)
|3 cups (248 g)
|40 lb (18 kg)
|2 1/2 cups (206 g)
|2 7/8 cups (238 g)
|3 1/4 cups (271 g)
|44 lb (20 kg)
|2 5/8 cups (223 g)
|3 1/8 cups (258 g)
|3 1/2 cups (293 g)
|49 lb (22 kg)
|2 7/8 cups (239 g)
|3 1/4 cups (277 g)
|3 3/4 cups (315 g)
|53 lb (24 kg)
|3 cups (255 g)
|3 1/2 cups (296 g)
|4 cups (336 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Medium Digestive Care dry dog food is tailored nutrition to support your medium dog’s sensitive stomach. This diet is specially formulated with a blend of prebiotics and fibers to support healthy digestion. In fact, 91% of medium dogs fed Digestive Care had optimal stool quality, a clear sign of positive digestion health.