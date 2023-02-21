MEDIUM Puppy Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Medium Puppy dry dog food is tailor-made for puppies up to 1 year old with an expected adult weight of 23-55 lbs.

Sizes available

6lb

17lb

30lb

Strong immune system

Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.

Brain development

Enriched with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development.

Microbiome support

Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health.

Optimal energy content

Satisfies the high energy needs of medium breed puppies over their growth period, up to 12 months old.

Adapted kibble size

for medium-sized puppies up to 1 year old.

