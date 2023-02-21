Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Medium Puppy Chunks In Gravy Pouch Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for medium breed puppies (adult weight from 23 - 55 lb/11 - 24 kg) - From 2 to 12 months old

Sizes available

1 x 4.9oz

10 x 140g

PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

Microbiome Support

Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to promote a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health.

Soft Texture For Baby Teeth

Tailored chunk size, texture & taste for growing small breed puppies.

Brain Development

Enriched with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development.

Strong Immune System

Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION