Medium Puppy Chunks In Gravy Pouch Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for medium breed puppies (adult weight from 23 - 55 lb/11 - 24 kg) - From 2 to 12 months old
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS
Microbiome Support
Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to promote a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health.
Soft Texture For Baby Teeth
Tailored chunk size, texture & taste for growing small breed puppies.
Brain Development
Enriched with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development.
Strong Immune System
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Water sufficient for processing, pork by-products, chicken, chicken by-products, vegetable oil, brewers rice flour, wheat gluten, pork plasma, modified corn starch, powdered cellulose, dicalcium phosphate, fish oil, calcium carbonate, sodium tripolyphosphate, sodium aluminosilicate, hydrolyzed yeast, potassium chloride, taurine, carob bean gum, natural flavors, vitamins[ascorbic acid, cholecalciferol (source of vitamin D3), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), biotin, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement], choline chloride, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), glycine, sodium carbonate, yeast extract, magnesium oxide, trace minerals[zinc sulfate, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, copper sulfate, manganese sulfate, copper proteinate, manganese proteinate, calcium iodate], carotene.
Crude Protein (min.)6.1%, Crude Fat (min.)4.0%, Crude Fiber (max.)3.0%, Moisture (max.)81.1%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.)0.03%, Vitamin E (min.)112 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.)76 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 923 kcal ME/kg; 129 kcal ME/pouch on an as fed basis (calculated).
100% COMPLETE AND BALANCED NUTRITION: ROYAL CANIN® MEDIUM PUPPY chunks in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).