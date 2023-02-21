MEDIUM Puppy Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Medium Puppy dry dog food is tailor-made for puppies up to 1 year old with an expected adult weight of 23-55 lbs.
Sizes available
6lb
17lb
30lb
Strong immune system
Supports the development of the puppy’s healthy immune system with the inclusion of clinically proven antioxidants, including vitamins E and C.
Brain development
Enriched with DHA, an omega-3 fatty acid that is scientifically proven to support the puppy’s brain development.
Microbiome support
Combination of prebiotics & highly digestible proteins to help promote a healthy balance of intestinal bacteria for digestive health.
Optimal energy content
Satisfies the high energy needs of medium breed puppies over their growth period, up to 12 months old.
Adapted kibble size
for medium-sized puppies up to 1 year old.
MEDIUM Puppy Dry Dog Food
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 3869 kilocalories of metabolizable energy(ME) per kilogram or 410 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 30.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 18.4%, Crude Fiber (max.) 4.0%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.1%, Vitamin E (min.) 357 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.) 320 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
INGREDIENTS: chicken by-product meal, chicken fat, brewers rice, corn, wheat, wheat gluten, dried plain beet pulp, natural flavors, brewers rice flour, corn gluten meal, monocalcium phosphate, vegetable oil, sodium aluminosilicate, pea fiber, potassium chloride, salt, fish oil, taurine, calcium carbonate, fructooligosaccharides, hydrolyzed yeast, choline chloride, marine microalgae oil, DL-methionine, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, vitamin A acetate, niacin supplement, folic acid, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin B12 supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin D3 supplement, riboflavin supplement], trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), yucca schidigera extract, carotene, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid.