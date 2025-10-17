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HomeDogsProductsRetail ProductsMedium Weight Care Dry Dog Food
Medium Weight Care Dry Dog Food
Medium Weight Care Dry Dog Food
Medium Weight Care Dry Dog Food
Medium Weight Care Dry Dog Food
Medium Weight Care Dry Dog Food
Medium Weight Care Dry Dog Food
Medium Weight Care Dry Dog Food
Medium Weight Care Dry Dog Food
Medium Weight Care Dry Dog Food
Medium Weight Care Dry Dog Food
Medium Weight Care Dry Dog Food

Medium Weight Care Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition adult and mature medium breed dogs with a tendency to gain weight.

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Size: 17 lb
$4.71/lb
$3.67/lb

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

Royal Canin Medium Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Medium Breeds is formulated for medium breed dogs (23 to 55 lb) that have a tendency to gain weight. It delivers the nutrition and support they need, featuring an ideal fiber blend to help keep them feeling full, while maintaining a healthy weight. This dry dog food helps slightly overweight dogs achieve a healthy weight, while delivering a delicious-tasting kibble. Royal Canin Medium Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Medium Breeds was created with medium breeds and mature dogs in mind and is formulated to support an ideal body condition and muscle mass. 80% of slightly overweight dogs fed Royal Canin Medium Weight Care Adult Dry Dog Food for Medium Breeds lost weight within two months. With over 50 years of scientific research and observation, Royal Canin continues to deliver targeted nutrition to feed every pet’s magnificence. Not satisfied? Then neither are we. Our formulas are 100% satisfaction guaranteed. (Just contact us for more details.)

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BENEFITS

FOR DOGS WITH A TENDENCY TO GAIN WEIGHT

Health complications can be associated with excess body weight. If your dog has a tendency to gain weight, you can help him stay trim and feel well fed.

PROVEN RESULTS

80% of slightly overweight dogs fed Royal Canin Medium WEIGHT CARE lost weight in 2 months.

HELPS LIMIT WEIGHT GAIN

Hunger-satisfying nutrition with a rich taste, formulated to help keep him fit. Formulated with an ideal fiber blend to support the feeling of fullness and an adapted protein content to help maintain muscle mass for healthy weight loss. Enriched with L-carnitine.

WEIGHT LOSS PROGRAM

1. Royal Canin Weight Care wet and dry formulas are 100% complete and balanced when fed alone or mixed, enabling you to choose the perfect combination for your dog. 2. Get your dog active with walks, games in the park, or play at home. 3. Reward him with kibbles taken from his meal allowance, instead of snacks. 4. If you have any questions or concerns about your dog’s health, please contact your veterinarian.

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