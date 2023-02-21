Poodle Adult Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Poodle Adult dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Poodles 10 months and older
EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE DESIGN
The Poodle has a long, straight muzzle with teeth that meet in a scissors bite. The kibbles of POODLE ADULT have been designed to make it easy for this breed to pick up and chew.
COAT HEALTH
Skin and coat health is a reflection of the dog’s state of health and overall well-being. POODLE ADULT is formulated with nutrients to help maintain the health of the Poodle’s curly, woolly coat. Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) and precise protein levels, this formulation supports continuous hair growth.
HEALTHY AGING SUPPORT
The Poodle is known for his long life span. POODLE ADULT helps support the Poodle throughout his lifetime, even into maturity, with a selection of nutrients to maintain health and vitality.
MUSCLE TONE
This formula helps maintain the Poodle’s muscle tone with a precise protein content.
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|4.4 lb (2 kg)
|3/8 cup (39 g)
|1/2 cup (45 g)
|1/2 cup (51 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1 cup (89 g)
|1 1/8 cups (103 g)
|1 1/4 cups (117 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1 3/8 cups (131 g)
|1 5/8 cups (151 g)
|1 7/8 cups (172 g)
|26 lb (12 kg)
|1 5/8 cups (150 g)
|1 7/8 cups (173 g)
|2 1/8 cups (197 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your Poodle magnificent is in the details. With both brains and beauty, Poodles are highly alert and active companions with distinctive curly coats. They can benefit from the right diet to maintain skin and coat health and muscle tone, and precise nutrients for healthy aging so they can live long, happy lives. Royal Canin Poodle Adult dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Poodle. Whether you have a Miniature Poodle or Toy Poodle, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Poodle, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is designed for your Poodle’s straight muzzle and jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. EPA and DHA from fish oil help keep woolly coats super soft. Precise protein content provides nutrition to support healthy muscle tone. And an exclusive blend of antioxidants supports healthy aging as your beloved Poodle reaches maturity. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Poodle wet dog food for a meal that’s sure to please your Poodle. And once your Poodle is over 8 years old, transition them to Royal Canin Poodle Adult 8+ dog food for precise nutrition into the golden years.