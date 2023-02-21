Save 15% on your first purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Poodle 8+ Adult Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Royal Canin Poodle Adult 8+ dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred senior Poodles 8 years and older

EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE: HIGHLY PALATABLE + REHYDRATABLE

The kibble size, shape and texture are designed for the mature Poodle. Kibble may be softened with warm water to allow for easier eating.

CARDIAC HEALTH

The POODLE ADULT 8+ formula contains a blend of nutrients, including taurine and EPA & DHA, to help maintain cardiac health in mature Poodles.

COAT HEALTH

Nutrition plays an important role in maintaining the quality of the skin and coat. Poodle 8+ is formulated with EPA & DHA and a precise protein content to support healthy hair growth for this breed’s curly coat.

HEALTHY AGING COMPLEX

POODLE ADULT 8+ is formulated with a precise phosphorus content and an exclusive complex of antioxidants to help maintain optimal health in maturing Poodles.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your mature Poodle magnificent is in the details. Poodles tend to have long life spans, which means they can benefit from precise nutrition to support healthy aging. They can benefit from the right diet for their aging teeth, senior hearts, and unique woolly coats to help keep them healthy in the golden years. Royal Canin Poodle Adult 8+ dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred senior Poodle. Whether you have a Miniature Poodle or Toy Poodle, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Poodle, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is highly palatable and easily rehydratable with warm water to make it easy for older dogs to eat. Precise phosphorus levels and antioxidants help promote healthy aging. A blend of nutrients, including taurine and omega-3 fatty acids, maintains heart function. And to keep your older toy Poodle looking best in show, precise protein content and EPA and DHA from fish oil promote skin health for a soft, curly coat. Mix in or complement with Royal Canin Poodle wet dog food for a meal that’s sure to please your Poodle.

