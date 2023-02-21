Poodle Puppy Dry Dog Food
Royal Canin Poodle Puppy dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Poodles 8 weeks to 10 months old
EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE
This exclusive kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the jaw of the Poodle puppy making it easy to pick up and chew.
IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT
As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. POODLE PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
COAT HEALTH
Coat condition is a reflection of the dog’s state of health and overall well-being. POODLE PUPPY with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA & DHA) and a precise protein content helps maintain the Poodle’s woolly coat and continuous hair growth.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Puppy Age
|Target Adult Weight
|6.6 lb (3 kg)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|26 lb (12 kg)
|2 Months
|5/8 cup (64 g)
|1 cup (104 g)
|1 5/8 cups (167 g)
|3 Months
|3/4 cup (72 g)
|1 1/8 cups (119 g)
|2 cups (196 g)
|4 Months
|3/4 cup (75 g)
|1 1/4 cups (126 g)
|2 1/8 cups (209 g)
|5 Months
|3/4 cup (76 g)
|1 1/4 cups (127 g)
|2 1/8 cups (213 g)
|6 Months
|5/8 cup (69 g)
|1 1/4 cups (126 g)
|2 1/8 cups (213 g)
|7 Months
|5/8 cup (62 g)
|1 1/8 cups (114 g)
|1 7/8 cups (192 g)
|8 Months
|1/2 cup (54 g)
|1 cup (102 g)
|1 3/4 cups (172 g)
|9 Months
|1/2 cup (54 g)
|7/8 cup (91 g)
|1 1/2 cups (154 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your Poodle puppy magnificent is in the details. With both brains and beauty, Poodles are highly intelligent and active little dogs with distinctive curly coats. They can benefit from the right growth formula for immune system support, skin and coat health, and digestive care during the puppy stage. Royal Canin Poodle dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Poodle puppy. Whether you have a Miniature Poodle or Toy Poodle, this exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Poodle puppy with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is designed for your Poodle’s straight muzzle and jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune systems and keeps their bodies growing strong. EPA and DHA from fish oil help keep woolly coats super soft. And high-quality proteins and prebiotics promote healthy digestion and optimal stool quality. Once your Poodle is over 10 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Poodle Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.