Pug Puppy Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Pug Puppy dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Pugs 8 weeks to 10 months old
EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE: SPECIAL BRACHYCEPHALIC JAW
This exclusive kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the jaw of the Pug puppy making it easy to pick up and chew.
DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.
HEALTHY SKIN
Coat condition is a reflection of the dog’s state of health and overall well-being. PUG PUPPY helps support the skin’s role as a barrier with an exclusive complex of nutrients and helps maintain skin and coat health (EPA, DHA and vitamin A).
IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT
As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. PUG PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.
|Puppy Age
|Target Adult Weight
|13 lb (6 kg)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|2 Months
|1 1/8 cups (105 g)
|1 1/4 cups (127 g)
|1 1/2 cups (149 g)
|3 Months
|1 1/4 cups (121 g)
|1 1/2 cups (149 g)
|1 3/4 cups (176 g)
|4 Months
|1 1/4 cups (128 g)
|1 5/8 cups (158 g)
|1 7/8 cups (187 g)
|5 Months
|1 1/4 cups (129 g)
|1 5/8 cups (160 g)
|1 7/8 cups (190 g)
|6 Months
|1 1/4 cups (128 g)
|1 5/8 cups (159 g)
|1 7/8 cups (189 g)
|7 Months
|1 1/8 cups (115 g)
|1 1/2 cups (144 g)
|1 3/4 cups (171 g)
|8 Months
|1 cup (103 g)
|1 1/4 cups (129 g)
|1 1/2 cups (153 g)
|9 Months
|7/8 cup (92 g)
|1 1/8 cups (115 g)
|1 3/8 cups (136 g)
|10 Months
|7/8 cup (91 g)
|1 1/8 cups (114 g)
|1 3/8 cups (135 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin knows what makes your Pug puppy magnificent is in the details. With their flat muzzles, wrinkled faces, and curly-Q tails, Pugs are happy little dogs that can play or sleep all day. They can benefit from the right growth formula for immune system support, skin and coat health, and digestive care during the puppy stage. Royal Canin Pug dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Pug puppy. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Pug puppy, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is specially designed for your Pug’s short, square muzzle, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants including vitamin E supports their developing immune systems and keeps their bodies growing strong. Essential nutrients like EPA and DHA from fish oil help nourish healthy skin and coat. And high-quality proteins and prebiotics promote healthy digestion and optimal stool quality. Once your Pug is over 10 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Pug Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.