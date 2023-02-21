PUPPY DIGESTIVE & IMMUNE HEALTH CHEWABLE SUPPLEMENTS

Royal Canin Digestive & Immune Health Chewable Supplements are designed to support your puppy’s digestive health and developing immune system. Developed by veterinarians for puppies over 6 months old, these supplements are specially formulated with a science-driven blend of ingredients and designed to help support your growing puppy’s health from the inside out. They include prebiotics that help maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria, and beta-glucans (postbiotics) that support healthy digestion and stool quality. Plus, they contain vitamins E and C help support your puppy’s natural defences and cellular health. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guidelines and give your puppy no more than the recommended number of pieces per day.