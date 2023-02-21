PUPPY DIGESTIVE & IMMUNE HEALTH CHEWABLE SUPPLEMENTS
Supplements for dog
For use in dogs only. Recommended for puppies over 6 months to support developing digestive and immune systems.
Royal Canin Digestive & Immune Health Chewable Supplements are designed to support your puppy’s digestive health and developing immune system. Developed by veterinarians for puppies over 6 months old, these supplements are specially formulated with a science-driven blend of ingredients and designed to help support your growing puppy’s health from the inside out. They include prebiotics that help maintain a healthy balance of gut bacteria, and beta-glucans (postbiotics) that support healthy digestion and stool quality. Plus, they contain vitamins E and C help support your puppy’s natural defences and cellular health. Be sure to follow the on-pack feeding guidelines and give your puppy no more than the recommended number of pieces per day.
PROMOTES DIGESTIVE HEALTH
Prebiotic fibers (FOS and MOS) feed the good bacteria in the gut to support a balanced gut microbiome in puppies over 6 months old
SUPPORTS STOOL QUALITY
Beta-glucan postbiotics promote healthy digestion and support good stool quality
SUPPORTS IMMUNE SYSTEM
Vitamins E and C support cellular health and your puppy's developing immune system
THE PERFECT COMPLEMENT
Designed to complement any Royal Canin diet formulated for healthy puppies
DEVELOPED BY VETERINARIANS
Royal Canin Soft Chew Supplements are developed by veterinarians to help support your pet's health from the inside out