Rottweiler Puppy Dry Dog Food

Royal Canin Rottweiler Puppy dry dog food is designed to meet the nutritional needs of purebred Rottweilers 8 weeks to 18 months old

EXCLUSIVE KIBBLE: SPECIAL MOLOSSOID JAW

This exclusive kibble has been developed to be perfectly adapted to the jaw of the Rottweiler puppy making it easy to pick up and chew.

IMMUNE SYSTEM SUPPORT

As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. ROTTWEILER PUPPY helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

MUSCLE & BONE DEVELOPMENT

The Rottweiler puppy has a long growth period that requires a precise level of energy to maintain a healthy weight. ROTTWEILER PUPPY helps support muscle and bone development with optimal levels of protein, calcium and phosphorus. This formula also contains L-carnitine.

DIGESTIVE HEALTH

Formulated with high quality protein (L.I.P.*) and prebiotics to support digestive health and a balanced intestinal flora, contributing to optimal stool quality. *Protein selected for its very high digestibility.

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Rottweiler puppy magnificent is in the details. Rottweilers are very active and playful puppies that grow into faithful watchdogs. They can benefit from the right growth formula for immune system support, healthy muscle development, and digestive care during the puppy stage. Royal Canin Rottweiler Puppy dry dog food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your purebred Rottweiler puppy. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Rottweiler puppy, with the specific nutrients to help them thrive. The custom kibble is designed for your giant breed’s strong and broad jaw, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive mix of antioxidants and vitamin E supports their developing immune systems. Precise levels of protein, calcium and phosphorus, and added L-carnitine help muscles and bones grow big and strong. And high-quality proteins and prebiotics promote healthy digestion and optimal stool quality. Once your Rottweiler is over 18 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Rottweiler Adult dog food for precise nutrition into the adult years.

