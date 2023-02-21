Sensitive Skin Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food
Wet food for Dog
Royal Canin Sensitive Skin Care Wet Dog Food is formulated for dogs of all sizes with sensitive skin and dry coats
Sizes available
1 x 13.5oz
SKIN SUPPORT
Precise nutrients and high-quality protein nourish skin
COAT MAINTENANCE
Formulated to care for dogs' sensitive skin and help maintain a healthy, shiny coat
HEALTHY SKIN
Supports healthy skin in dogs that may scratch due to seasonal or environmental irritants
MIX WITH DRY FOOD
Loaf in sauce soft dog food texture pairs perfectly with Royal Canin Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food
|Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|4 lb (2 kg)
|2/4 can (156 g)
|2/4 can (181 g)
|2/4 can (205 g)
|9 lb (4 kg)
|3/4 can (263 g)
|3/4 can (304 g)
|1 can (346 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|1 can (356 g)
|1 can (412 g)
|1 1/4 cans (468 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|1 1/4 cans (442 g)
|1 1/4 cans (511 g)
|1 1/2 cans (581 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1 1/4 cans (522 g)
|1 1/2 cans (605 g)
|1 3/4 cans (687 g)
|26 lb (12 kg)
|1 1/2 cans (599 g)
|1 3/4 cans (693 g)
|2 cans (788 g)
|31 lb (14 kg)
|1 3/4 cans (672 g)
|2 cans (778 g)
|2 1/4 cans (884 g)
|35 lb (16 kg)
|2 cans (743 g)
|2 1/4 cans (860 g)
|2 1/2 cans (978 g)
|40 lb (18 kg)
|2 cans (812 g)
|2 1/2 cans (940 g)
|2 3/4 cans (1068 g)
|44 lb (20 kg)
|2 1/4 cans (878 g)
|2 3/4 cans (1017 g)
|3 cans (1156 g)
|55 lb (25 kg)
|2 3/4 cans (1038 g)
|3 cans (1202 g)
|3 1/2 cans (1366 g)
|66 lb (30 kg)
|3 cans (1190 g)
|3 1/2 cans (1378 g)
|4 cans (1566 g)
|77 lb (35 kg)
|3 1/2 cans (1336 g)
|4 cans (1547 g)
|4 1/2 cans (1758 g)
|88 lb (40 kg)
|3 3/4 cans (1477 g)
|4 1/2 cans (1710 g)
|5 cans (1943 g)
|99 lb (45 kg)
|4 1/4 cans (1613 g)
|4 3/4 cans (1868 g)
|5 1/2 cans (2123 g)
|110 lb (50 kg)
|4 1/2 cans (1746 g)
|5 1/4 cans (2022 g)
|6 cans (2298 g)
|132 lb (60 kg)
|5 1/4 cans (2002 g)
|6 cans (2318 g)
|6 3/4 cans (2634 g)
|154 lb (70 kg)
|5 3/4 cans (2247 g)
|6 3/4 cans (2602 g)
|7 3/4 cans (2957 g)
|176 lb (80 kg)
|6 1/2 cans (2484 g)
|7 1/2 cans (2876 g)
|8 1/2 cans (3269 g)
|198 lb (90 kg)
|7 cans (2714 g)
|8 1/4 cans (3142 g)
|9 1/4 cans (3570 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Sensitive Skin Care wet dog food is tailored nutrition to support your adult dog’s sensitive skin and coat. Made with precise nutrients and high-quality protein, this diet helps nourish dry skin and promotes a healthy coat. And remember to help protect your dog’s sensitive skin by keeping their bedding and favorite resting places clean.