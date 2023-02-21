Sensitive Skin Care Loaf in Sauce Canned Dog Food

Wet food for Dog

Royal Canin Sensitive Skin Care Wet Dog Food is formulated for dogs of all sizes with sensitive skin and dry coats

Sizes available

1 x 13.5oz

SKIN SUPPORT

Precise nutrients and high-quality protein nourish skin

COAT MAINTENANCE

Formulated to care for dogs' sensitive skin and help maintain a healthy, shiny coat

HEALTHY SKIN

Supports healthy skin in dogs that may scratch due to seasonal or environmental irritants

MIX WITH DRY FOOD

Loaf in sauce soft dog food texture pairs perfectly with Royal Canin Sensitive Skin Care Dry Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin Sensitive Skin Care wet dog food is tailored nutrition to support your adult dog’s sensitive skin and coat. Made with precise nutrients and high-quality protein, this diet helps nourish dry skin and promotes a healthy coat. And remember to help protect your dog’s sensitive skin by keeping their bedding and favorite resting places clean.

