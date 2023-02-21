Shih Tzu Puppy Dry Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

Royal Canin knows what makes your Shih Tzu puppy magnificent is in the details. While they may be small, Shih Tzu puppies have big nutritional needs. They can benefit from the right growth formula to help provide immune system support, skin and coat health, and digestive care as they take on puppyhood. Royal Canin Shih Tzu dry puppy food is tailor-made nutrition created just for your pure breed Shih Tzu puppy. This exclusive breed-specific diet is uniquely formulated for your Shih Tzu puppy with specific nutrients to help them thrive. The unique kibble shape and texture are specially designed for your small breed Shih Tzu’s short muzzle and underbite, making it easy for them to pick up and chew. An exclusive complex of nutrients reinforces the skin barrier to maintain your Shih Tzu’s skin health. EPA, DHA, and vitamin A help promote the growth of a long coat. And to support your puppy’s digestive system, high-quality proteins and prebiotics help promote optimal stool quality. Once your Shih Tzu puppy is over 10 months old, transition them to Royal Canin Shih Tzu Adult dog food for precise nutrition into their adult years.

