SMALL ADULT
Dry food for Dog
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PRODUCT SUMMARY
BENEFITS
VET ENDORSEMENT
Developed by veterinarians
IDEAL WEIGHT
Helps maintain ideal weight by meeting a small dog’s specific energy needs.
HEALTHY DIGESTION
Easy-to-digest proteins and precise levels of various fibers, including prebiotics, to help support a healthy microbiome.
PRODUCT DETAILS
INGREDIENTS: Corn, chicken by-product meal, brewers rice, brown rice, corn protein meal, chicken fat, natural flavors (ONLY FOR MEXICO: including poultry, cow milk, pork), dried plain beet pulp, vegetable oil, wheat gluten, fish oil, potassium chloride, calcium carbonate, choline chloride, salt, fructooligosaccharides, sodium tripolyphosphate, vitamins [DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), L-ascorbyl-2-polyphosphate (source of vitamin C), biotin, D-calcium pantothenate, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), vitamin A acetate, riboflavin supplement, niacin supplement, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), vitamin D3 supplement], monocalcium phosphate, DL-methionine, rosemary extract, preserved with mixed tocopherols and citric acid, L-lysine, trace minerals [zinc proteinate, zinc oxide, manganese proteinate, ferrous sulfate, manganous oxide, copper sulfate, sodium selenite, calcium iodate, copper proteinate], magnesium oxide, L-carnitine.
GUARANTEED ANALYSIS: Crude Protein (min.) 25.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 14.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.2%, Moisture (max.) 10.5%, Calcium (min.) 0.73%, Phosphorus (min.) 0.56%.
CALORIE CONTENT: This diet contains 3744 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 359 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
FEEDING INSTRUCTIONS: This is only a guide. Grams are the most accurate form of measurement; cups are given to the closest proximity. Optimal feeding amounts may vary according to your dog’s activity level and environment. We recommend that your dog be fed 2 to 4 equal portions of the diet per day. If you have any questions about your dog’s health, consult your veterinarian. Ensure fresh drinking water is available to your pet at all times. Kibble color may vary due to natural ingredients.
ROYAL CANIN® SMALL Adult is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.