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SMALL ADULT
SMALL ADULT

SMALL ADULT

Dry food for Dog

Size: 4 lb
$6.62/lb
$4.29/lb
$3.33/lb
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$25.17
/ $6.29/lb

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PRODUCT SUMMARY

BENEFITS

VET ENDORSEMENT

Developed by veterinarians

IDEAL WEIGHT

Helps maintain ideal weight by meeting a small dog’s specific energy needs.

HEALTHY DIGESTION

Easy-to-digest proteins and precise levels of various fibers, including prebiotics, to help support a healthy microbiome.

PRODUCT DETAILS