Royal Canin Small Breed Adult Dry Dog Food is precise nutrition specifically made for small dogs 10 months to 8 years old weighing 9–22 lb

L-carnitine helps maintain a healthy weight, while helping to meet the high energy needs of small dog breeds

Enhanced palatable dog food satisfies the fussy appetites of small dogs

Optimal levels of fatty acids like EPA and DHA support skin and a healthy dog coat

Your small dog has some big nutritional needs. That’s because small breed dogs actually have higher energy requirements than big dogs. Not only that, these mini pooches have unique traits—and are pretty picky when it comes to what’s put in their bowl. Royal Canin Small Adult dry dog food is formulated to meet the unique nutritional needs of small breed adult dogs, as they actually require higher levels of calories per pound of body weight than large dogs. L-carnitine helps metabolize fat to help your dog maintain a healthy weight. Ideal levels of EPA and DHA support healthy skin and a beautiful, shiny coat. Plus, enhanced palatability helps satisfy even the pickiest eaters. Add a variety in texture with Royal Canin Adult Beauty wet dog food. And when your dog reaches their later years, there’s Royal Canin Small Adult 8+ and Small Aging 12+ to help keep them happy and healthy as they age.

