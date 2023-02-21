Small Aging 12+ Chunks In Gravy
Wet food for Dog
Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For senior small breed dogs from 9 to 22 lb (4 to 10 kg) - Over 12 years old
BENEFITS
Healthy Aging Support
Contains nutrients and a complex of antioxidants to help support small breed dogs vitality and fight the signs of aging.
Kidney Health
Helps support healthy kidneys with adapted phosphorus content.
Skin & Coat Condition
Contains EPA and DHA to support a beautiful coat and healthy skin.
NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION
Water sufficient for processing, chicken, pork by-products, pork liver, brewers rice flour, wheat gluten, vegetable oil, modified corn starch, powdered cellulose, pork plasma, fish oil, hydrolyzed yeast, sodium aluminosilicate, calcium carbonate, dried tomato pomace, taurine, potassium chloride, carob bean gum, natural flavors, vitamins[cholecalciferol (source of vitamin D3), DL-alpha tocopherol acetate (source of vitamin E), ascorbic acid, thiamine mononitrate (vitamin B1), niacin supplement, D-calcium pantothenate, riboflavin supplement, pyridoxine hydrochloride (vitamin B6), biotin, folic acid, vitamin B12 supplement], L-carnitine, sodium tripolyphosphate, choline chloride, L-tryptophan, magnesium oxide, marigold extract (Tagetes erecta L.), glycine, sodium carbonate, trace minerals[zinc sulfate, ferrous sulfate, zinc proteinate, manganese sulfate, copper sulfate, manganese proteinate, copper proteinate, calcium iodate].
Crude Protein (min.)6.0%, Crude Fat (min.)3.5%, Crude Fiber (max.)2.9%, Moisture (max.)82.1%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.)0.05%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.)0.03%, Phosphorus (max.)0.19%, Vitamin E (min.)105 IU/kg, Ascorbic acid* (min.)56 mg/kg. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
This diet contains 895 kcal ME/kg; 76 kcal ME/pouch on an as fed basis (calculated).
SIZE HEALTH NUTRITION SMALL AGING 12+ chunks in gravy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for maintenance.