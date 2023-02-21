Save 15% on your first auto-ship purchase. Enter SAVE15 at checkout.

Small Aging 12+ Chunks In Gravy

Wet food for Dog

Complete and balanced nutrition for dogs - For senior small breed dogs from 9 to 22 lb (4 to 10 kg) - Over 12 years old

What is the right portion?
PRODUCT DETAILS
BENEFITS

Healthy Aging Support

Contains nutrients and a complex of antioxidants to help support small breed dogs vitality and fight the signs of aging.

Kidney Health

Helps support healthy kidneys with adapted phosphorus content.

Skin & Coat Condition

Contains EPA and DHA to support a beautiful coat and healthy skin.

NUTRITIONAL INFORMATION