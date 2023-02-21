Small Digestive Care Dry Dog Food
Dry food for Dog
Royal Canin Small Digestive Care Dry Dog Food is formulated for small dogs 10 months and older weighing up to 22 lb with a sensitive stomach
PROVEN RESULTS
Proven results: Up to 92% optimal stool quality* *Royal Canin internal study, 2017.
HEALTHY DIGESTION
Poor quality stools can be a sign of digestive sensitivity. An easy-to-digest food can support optimal digestive health, which contributes to your dog’s overall health and wellbeing.
DIGESTIBLE FORMULA
A precisely balanced nutritional formula that helps support optimal digestive health. It contains highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.*), a blend of prebiotics and fibers to promote a balanced intestinal flora and help promote optimal stool quality. *L.I.P.: protein selected for its very high digestibility.
|Dog Weight
|Low Activity
|Medium Activity
|High Activity
|2 lb (1 kg)
|1/8 cup (22 g)
|1/4 cup (26 g)
|1/4 cup (29 g)
|4 lb (2 kg)
|1/4 cup (37 g)
|3/8 cup (43 g)
|3/8 cup (49 g)
|7 lb (3 kg)
|3/8 cup (51 g)
|1/2 cup (59 g)
|1/2 cup (67 g)
|9 lb (4 kg)
|1/2 cup (63 g)
|5/8 cup (73 g)
|3/4 cup (83 g)
|11 lb (5 kg)
|5/8 cup (74 g)
|3/4 cup (86 g)
|7/8 cup (98 g)
|13 lb (6 kg)
|3/4 cup (85 g)
|7/8 cup (99 g)
|7/8 cup (112 g)
|15 lb (7 kg)
|3/4 cup (96 g)
|7/8 cup (111 g)
|1 cup (126 g)
|18 lb (8 kg)
|7/8 cup (106 g)
|1 cup (123 g)
|1 1/8 cups (139 g)
|20 lb (9 kg)
|1 cup (116 g)
|1 1/8 cups (134 g)
|1 1/4 cups (152 g)
|22 lb (10 kg)
|1 cup (125 g)
|1 1/4 cups (145 g)
|1 3/8 cups (165 g)
PRODUCT DETAILS
Royal Canin Small Digestive Care dry dog food (formerly Mini Special) is tailored nutrition to support your small adult dog’s sensitive stomach. This diet is specially formulated with a blend of prebiotics and fibers to support healthy digestion. In fact, 92% of small dogs fed Digestive Care had optimal stool quality, a clear sign of positive digestion health.