Small Indoor Puppy Dry Dog Food

PRODUCT DETAILS

As your small puppy grows in the great indoors, they have great big nutritional needs to support their journey to adulthood. Small breed puppies grow at a more intense rate than larger dogs and are considered adults by 10 months. Their diet not only has to help build and maintain a pup’s body at a healthy weight as it grows, it also must provide the right amount of energy, all in a wholesome puppy food formula they’ll love. Royal Canin Indoor Small Puppy dry dog food is targeted nutrition for your small breed pup’s healthy growth and development. It features all the proteins, minerals, and vitamins needed to support your puppy’s short growth period and developing immune system. Enriched with EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids, this diet keeps their skin healthy and coat luxurious. Its exclusive small and tasty kibble is designed for small teeth and picky appetites. And its highly digestible proteins and prebiotic ingredients are easy on sensitive digestion systems—and promote optimal stool quality (as well as help reduce the smell).

