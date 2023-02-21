Small Indoor Puppy Dry Dog Food

Small Indoor Puppy Dry Dog Food

Dry food for Dog

Existing formats

2.5lb

Coat health

Enriched with omega-3 fatty acids (EPA and DHA) to support healthy skin and a beautiful coat.

Dental health

Kibble contributes to dental health by promoting chewing.

Digestive health & stool quality

Small Indoor Puppy helps reduce fecal smell and volume, and helps support optimal digestion with highly digestible proteins (L.I.P.), an appropriate fiber content and high quality carbohydrate sources.

Immune system support

As your puppy grows, he will experience big changes and new discoveries. During this key period, the puppy’s immune system develops gradually. Small Indoor Puppy helps support your puppy’s natural defenses with an exclusive complex of antioxidants including vitamin E.

Calorie content: This diet contains 3774 kilocalories of metabolizable energy (ME) per kilogram or 325 kilocalories ME per cup on an as fed basis (calculated).
Guaranteed analysis: Crude Protein (min.) 25.0%, Crude Fat (min.) 16.0%, Crude Fiber (max.) 3.4%, Moisture (max.) 10.0%, Eicosapentaenoic Acid (EPA) (min.) 0.11%, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA) (min.) 0.04%, Vitamin E (min.) 420 IU/kg, Omega-3 fatty acids* (min.) 0.3%. *Not recognized as an essential nutrient by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles.
Complete and balanced nutrition for Small Indoor Puppy - Up to 10 months old.
Size Health Nutrition Small Indoor Puppy is formulated to meet the nutritional levels established by the AAFCO Dog Food Nutrient Profiles for growth including growth of large size dogs (70 lb. or more as an adult).
100% Satisfaction guaranteed: If you are not completely satisfied with this product, ROYAL CANIN will replace the product or refund your purchase price. Contact us for more details. Store this product in a cool, dry place.

PRODUCT DETAILS

As your small puppy grows in the great indoors, they have great big nutritional needs to support their journey to adulthood. Small breed puppies grow at a more intense rate than larger dogs and are considered adults by 10 months. Their diet not only has to help build and maintain a pup’s body at a healthy weight as it grows, it also must provide the right amount of energy, all in a wholesome puppy food formula they’ll love. Royal Canin Indoor Small Puppy dry dog food is targeted nutrition for your small breed pup’s healthy growth and development. It features all the proteins, minerals, and vitamins needed to support your puppy’s short growth period and developing immune system. Enriched with EPA and DHA omega-3 fatty acids, this diet keeps their skin healthy and coat luxurious. Its exclusive small and tasty kibble is designed for small teeth and picky appetites. And its highly digestible proteins and prebiotic ingredients are easy on sensitive digestion systems—and promote optimal stool quality (as well as help reduce the smell).

